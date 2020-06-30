1 Grand Master Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub internet access tennis court

Enjoy daily Ocean and Sunset views from the lovely furnished condo! Walk to the beach, or any of the following: Monarch Beach Resort, the Ritz Carlton, Sea Terrace Park,Monarch Beach Tennis club, Monarch Beach Golf course, or simply enjoy the community pool and spa! The home offers lovely furnishings including Wi Fi entertainment with large flat panel monitor. Additional features included are wood shutters, marble flooring lovely, ceiling fans

stainless appliances and updated bathrooms with stone counters tops, walk in closet!