1 Grand Master Court
Last updated May 18 2020 at 1:07 AM

1 Grand Master Court

1 Grand Master Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1 Grand Master Ct, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Enjoy daily Ocean and Sunset views from the lovely furnished condo! Walk to the beach, or any of the following: Monarch Beach Resort, the Ritz Carlton, Sea Terrace Park,Monarch Beach Tennis club, Monarch Beach Golf course, or simply enjoy the community pool and spa! The home offers lovely furnishings including Wi Fi entertainment with large flat panel monitor. Additional features included are wood shutters, marble flooring lovely, ceiling fans
stainless appliances and updated bathrooms with stone counters tops, walk in closet!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Grand Master Court have any available units?
1 Grand Master Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Grand Master Court have?
Some of 1 Grand Master Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Grand Master Court currently offering any rent specials?
1 Grand Master Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Grand Master Court pet-friendly?
No, 1 Grand Master Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 1 Grand Master Court offer parking?
No, 1 Grand Master Court does not offer parking.
Does 1 Grand Master Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Grand Master Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Grand Master Court have a pool?
Yes, 1 Grand Master Court has a pool.
Does 1 Grand Master Court have accessible units?
No, 1 Grand Master Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Grand Master Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Grand Master Court has units with dishwashers.

