1 Grand Master Court

Amenities
Enjoy daily Ocean and Sunset views from the lovely furnished condo! Walk to the beach, or any of the following: Monarch Beach Resort, the Ritz Carlton, Sea Terrace Park,Monarch Beach Tennis club, Monarch Beach Golf course, or simply enjoy the community pool and spa! The home offers lovely furnishings including Wi Fi entertainment with large flat panel monitor. Additional features included are wood shutters, marble flooring lovely, ceiling fans
stainless appliances and updated bathrooms with stone counters tops, walk in closet!