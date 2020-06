Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access

Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo in Quite Gated Community - This immaculate 2 bedroom unit with 2 full baths is situated perfectly in Culver City. As you walk in you are greeted with a spacious living room. Step into the kitchen with all upgraded stainless steel appliances.



The living room and dining room offer great space and amazing natural light. As you walk out to the patio there is a BBQ provided along with the great greenery ecumenically landscaped.



The Master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet with views overlooking the pool area. The master bathroom has large walk in shower and vanity.The second bedroom has ample storage space with the sound of the creek running below. The second bathroom is all another full bath with a shower/tub. There are shared washer in dryers on each floor of the building.



The community has great amenities with 2 large pools and spas. Club house offers billiards room, gym and kitchen to host gatherings.



*No Pets Allowed



