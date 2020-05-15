8940 Hubbard St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 1 Bd, 1 1/2 Ba, for rent on quiet cul de sac near everything in downtown Freestanding units in 2-unit house.FREE Street Parking. CHARMING UNIT,TOTALLY PRIVATE PATIO , GIVES RARE FEEL OF SINGLE FAMILY HOME Unfurnished,Spanish style fully custom remodeled with lots of charm. Featuring refinished hardwood floors, attention to sound proofing walls, high domed ceiling with a beautiful fireplace and sliding glass doors to patio. Remodeled tiled kitchen with new appliances, dining area, large wooden shutters, air- conditioned, plenty of storage with attention to details. Private front patio with bottlebrush treeplant, foliage along gated sidewalk and a second private patio perfect for a garden table and 2 chairs. Two entrance/exit doors . 1 1/2 Bath. Walking distance to downtown Culver City & new light rail train.Metro's light rail line, running from Downtown L.A. to Santa Monica, connects Downtown Culver City to all corners of the city. Refrigerator, washer and dryer, dishwasher and gas range included.Paid water,gas, gardener. $3000 deposit. Owner pays for gardener, gas and water. Tenant responsible for electric.