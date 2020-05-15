All apartments in Culver City
Find more places like 8940 Hubbard St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Culver City, CA
/
8940 Hubbard St
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:36 AM

8940 Hubbard St

8940 Hubbard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Culver City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8940 Hubbard Street, Culver City, CA 90232
Lucerne-Higuera

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 1 Bd, 1 1/2 Ba, for rent on quiet cul de sac near everything in downtown Freestanding units in 2-unit house.FREE Street Parking. CHARMING UNIT,TOTALLY PRIVATE PATIO , GIVES RARE FEEL OF SINGLE FAMILY HOME Unfurnished,Spanish style fully custom remodeled with lots of charm. Featuring refinished hardwood floors, attention to sound proofing walls, high domed ceiling with a beautiful fireplace and sliding glass doors to patio. Remodeled tiled kitchen with new appliances, dining area, large wooden shutters, air- conditioned, plenty of storage with attention to details. Private front patio with bottlebrush treeplant, foliage along gated sidewalk and a second private patio perfect for a garden table and 2 chairs. Two entrance/exit doors . 1 1/2 Bath. Walking distance to downtown Culver City & new light rail train.Metro's light rail line, running from Downtown L.A. to Santa Monica, connects Downtown Culver City to all corners of the city. Refrigerator, washer and dryer, dishwasher and gas range included.Paid water,gas, gardener. $3000 deposit. Owner pays for gardener, gas and water. Tenant responsible for electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8940 Hubbard St have any available units?
8940 Hubbard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 8940 Hubbard St have?
Some of 8940 Hubbard St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8940 Hubbard St currently offering any rent specials?
8940 Hubbard St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8940 Hubbard St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8940 Hubbard St is pet friendly.
Does 8940 Hubbard St offer parking?
No, 8940 Hubbard St does not offer parking.
Does 8940 Hubbard St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8940 Hubbard St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8940 Hubbard St have a pool?
No, 8940 Hubbard St does not have a pool.
Does 8940 Hubbard St have accessible units?
No, 8940 Hubbard St does not have accessible units.
Does 8940 Hubbard St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8940 Hubbard St has units with dishwashers.
Does 8940 Hubbard St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8940 Hubbard St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Meadows Apartment Homes
6300 Green Valley Cir
Culver City, CA 90230
Upper Ivy
8809 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
Haven
11924 West Washington Boulevard
Culver City, CA 90230
Harlow
9901 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
Access Culver City
8770 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
Coda - Culver City
3833 Dunn Drive
Culver City, CA 90232

Similar Pages

Culver City 1 BedroomsCulver City 2 Bedrooms
Culver City Apartments with Washer-DryerCulver City Dog Friendly Apartments
Culver City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CA
Carson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fox Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts