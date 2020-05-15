8101 Summertime Lane Unit #131

Amenities

Pretty 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment home property rental in the Jefferson neighborhood in Culver City. Located at the heart of Culver City, near Farragut, Facebook, Google, Netflix, etc. Establishments are nearby high walking score.



This unit is furnished with 3 1/2 California big closet, TV, and dining table with 6 chairs. Comfortable and airy interior with hardwood flooring and recessed lighting. The kitchen has tiled countertops, fine cabinetry, refrigerator, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and oven/range. Vanity cabinets, pedestal sink, and enclosed showers furnished its neat bathrooms. Central heating, ceiling fan, and air conditioning are installed for climate control. The washer and dryer are digital card/shared and close to the unit. Other amenities include 3 shared pools, 3 Jacuzzis, fitness gym, clubhouse, and game room.



It’s a pet-friendly home so you can bring your cat or dog. Enjoy your morning coffee on the patio. There’s also storage in the parking area.



It comes with 2 assigned parking spots in its covered garage near the elevator tandem.



The tenant pays for electricity (Southern California Edison). The landlord will cover cable, internet, gas, trash, water, and HOA fees.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Lindberg Park, Coombs Park, and Blanco Park.



Bus lines:

3 Crosstown - 0.2 mile

4 Jefferson Blvd - 0.2 mile



