All apartments in Culver City
Find more places like 8101 Summertime Lane Unit #131.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Culver City, CA
/
8101 Summertime Lane Unit #131
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

8101 Summertime Lane Unit #131

8101 Summertime Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Culver City
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8101 Summertime Lane, Culver City, CA 90230
Jefferson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Pretty 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment home property rental in the Jefferson neighborhood in Culver City. Located at the heart of Culver City, near Farragut, Facebook, Google, Netflix, etc. Establishments are nearby high walking score.

This unit is furnished with 3 1/2 California big closet, TV, and dining table with 6 chairs. Comfortable and airy interior with hardwood flooring and recessed lighting. The kitchen has tiled countertops, fine cabinetry, refrigerator, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and oven/range. Vanity cabinets, pedestal sink, and enclosed showers furnished its neat bathrooms. Central heating, ceiling fan, and air conditioning are installed for climate control. The washer and dryer are digital card/shared and close to the unit. Other amenities include 3 shared pools, 3 Jacuzzis, fitness gym, clubhouse, and game room.

It’s a pet-friendly home so you can bring your cat or dog. Enjoy your morning coffee on the patio. There’s also storage in the parking area.

It comes with 2 assigned parking spots in its covered garage near the elevator tandem.

The tenant pays for electricity (Southern California Edison). The landlord will cover cable, internet, gas, trash, water, and HOA fees.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Lindberg Park, Coombs Park, and Blanco Park.

Bus lines:
3 Crosstown - 0.2 mile
4 Jefferson Blvd - 0.2 mile

(RLNE5889686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8101 Summertime Lane Unit #131 have any available units?
8101 Summertime Lane Unit #131 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 8101 Summertime Lane Unit #131 have?
Some of 8101 Summertime Lane Unit #131's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8101 Summertime Lane Unit #131 currently offering any rent specials?
8101 Summertime Lane Unit #131 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8101 Summertime Lane Unit #131 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8101 Summertime Lane Unit #131 is pet friendly.
Does 8101 Summertime Lane Unit #131 offer parking?
Yes, 8101 Summertime Lane Unit #131 offers parking.
Does 8101 Summertime Lane Unit #131 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8101 Summertime Lane Unit #131 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8101 Summertime Lane Unit #131 have a pool?
Yes, 8101 Summertime Lane Unit #131 has a pool.
Does 8101 Summertime Lane Unit #131 have accessible units?
No, 8101 Summertime Lane Unit #131 does not have accessible units.
Does 8101 Summertime Lane Unit #131 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8101 Summertime Lane Unit #131 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8101 Summertime Lane Unit #131 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8101 Summertime Lane Unit #131 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Meadows Apartment Homes
6300 Green Valley Cir
Culver City, CA 90230
Haven
11924 West Washington Boulevard
Culver City, CA 90230
9301 Lucerne Ave
9301 Lucerne Avenue
Culver City, CA 90232
Harlow
9901 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
Coda - Culver City
3833 Dunn Drive
Culver City, CA 90232
Upper Ivy
8809 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
Access Culver City
8770 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232

Similar Pages

Culver City 1 BedroomsCulver City 2 Bedrooms
Culver City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCulver City Dog Friendly Apartments
Culver City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CA
San Dimas, CACerritos, CAMarina del Rey, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACovina, CAWestminster, CAHawthorne, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fox Hills
Washington Culver

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts