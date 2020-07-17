6151 Canterbury Dr #109

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance garage

Brand New Large 3bd 2 bath w/Large Private Patio 1430 sqft - Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/xvOrGyOQKYo



3bd/2bath with large private patio 1430 sqft; brand new fully remodeled, high quality kitchen cabinets with granite counter, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and recessed lighting; large master bedroom with walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom; grand living room, 2 bedrooms with hall bathroom in the middle on the other side of living room. Gorgeous tile flooring throughout the home!

Well maintained small 33 unit owner occupied complex with outdoor pool and gated underground parking. Great location within the complex. Laundry room steps away through private patio. Easy access from the garage to the units.

Great schools, 2 nearby shopping malls and 10-acre Fox Hills park just 1 block away. Minutes from Downtown Culver City and the beach!

Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Pets submit for approval. Equal Opportunity Housing

* Prices and Availability Subject to Change

Easy to show with short notice.



(RLNE3251617)