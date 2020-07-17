All apartments in Culver City
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

6151 Canterbury Dr #109

6151 Canterbury Drive · (310) 984-9518
Location

6151 Canterbury Drive, Culver City, CA 90230
Fox Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6151 Canterbury Dr #109 · Avail. now

$3,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1430 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
Brand New Large 3bd 2 bath w/Large Private Patio 1430 sqft - Virtual Tour: https://youtu.be/xvOrGyOQKYo

3bd/2bath with large private patio 1430 sqft; brand new fully remodeled, high quality kitchen cabinets with granite counter, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and recessed lighting; large master bedroom with walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom; grand living room, 2 bedrooms with hall bathroom in the middle on the other side of living room. Gorgeous tile flooring throughout the home!
Well maintained small 33 unit owner occupied complex with outdoor pool and gated underground parking. Great location within the complex. Laundry room steps away through private patio. Easy access from the garage to the units.
Great schools, 2 nearby shopping malls and 10-acre Fox Hills park just 1 block away. Minutes from Downtown Culver City and the beach!
Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Pets submit for approval. Equal Opportunity Housing
* Prices and Availability Subject to Change
Easy to show with short notice.

(RLNE3251617)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6151 Canterbury Dr #109 have any available units?
6151 Canterbury Dr #109 has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6151 Canterbury Dr #109 have?
Some of 6151 Canterbury Dr #109's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6151 Canterbury Dr #109 currently offering any rent specials?
6151 Canterbury Dr #109 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6151 Canterbury Dr #109 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6151 Canterbury Dr #109 is pet friendly.
Does 6151 Canterbury Dr #109 offer parking?
Yes, 6151 Canterbury Dr #109 offers parking.
Does 6151 Canterbury Dr #109 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6151 Canterbury Dr #109 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6151 Canterbury Dr #109 have a pool?
Yes, 6151 Canterbury Dr #109 has a pool.
Does 6151 Canterbury Dr #109 have accessible units?
No, 6151 Canterbury Dr #109 does not have accessible units.
Does 6151 Canterbury Dr #109 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6151 Canterbury Dr #109 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6151 Canterbury Dr #109 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6151 Canterbury Dr #109 does not have units with air conditioning.
