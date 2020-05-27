All apartments in Culver City
6050 Canterbury Drive

6050 Canterbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6050 Canterbury Drive, Culver City, CA 90230
Fox Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Bright 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo unit in the Fox Hills area of Culver City! This top-floor unit features a bar by the entrance, balcony, large windows that shine a good amount of light into the rooms, and an open kitchen. There is a mix of wood, carpet, and tile flooring. Both closets have large mirrored closet doors, and the master bedroom has a walk-in closet that conveniently connects to the bathroom. Appliances include a refrigerator, stove top, dishwasher and a water filtration system is already installed in the kitchen. This property is located near Fox Hills Park, 405 freeway, Westfield Culver City, Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles International Airport, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6050 Canterbury Drive have any available units?
6050 Canterbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 6050 Canterbury Drive have?
Some of 6050 Canterbury Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6050 Canterbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6050 Canterbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6050 Canterbury Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6050 Canterbury Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 6050 Canterbury Drive offer parking?
No, 6050 Canterbury Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6050 Canterbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6050 Canterbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6050 Canterbury Drive have a pool?
No, 6050 Canterbury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6050 Canterbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 6050 Canterbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6050 Canterbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6050 Canterbury Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6050 Canterbury Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6050 Canterbury Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
