6050 Canterbury Drive

Bright 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo unit in the Fox Hills area of Culver City! This top-floor unit features a bar by the entrance, balcony, large windows that shine a good amount of light into the rooms, and an open kitchen. There is a mix of wood, carpet, and tile flooring. Both closets have large mirrored closet doors, and the master bedroom has a walk-in closet that conveniently connects to the bathroom. Appliances include a refrigerator, stove top, dishwasher and a water filtration system is already installed in the kitchen. This property is located near Fox Hills Park, 405 freeway, Westfield Culver City, Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles International Airport, and more!