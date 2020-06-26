All apartments in Culver City
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:29 AM

5909 CULVIEW Street

5909 Culview Street · No Longer Available
Location

5909 Culview Street, Culver City, CA 90230
Blanco-Culver Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. Culver Crest home available for rent with incredible ocean views! Also included is a detached bonus room that's perfect for a playroom, office or music studio. This house has been updated with several notable features. The kitchen contains custom English white oak cabinets, Wolf stainless steel range with six burners and a dishwasher. There is a Roku enabled 40" tv mounted in the living room (included with rental). Central air heat/ac and a powerful Jacuzzi tub in the bathroom. Top of the line Samsung washer/dryer is included. Huge front lawn and a fabulous deck view day or night. Walking distance to a top notch elementary school in Culver City School District. The total lot is approx 8,000 sq ft including a large back yard. There is an ADU (additional unit) on the property currently rented out to a single individual. It has a separate entrance and yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5909 CULVIEW Street have any available units?
5909 CULVIEW Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 5909 CULVIEW Street have?
Some of 5909 CULVIEW Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5909 CULVIEW Street currently offering any rent specials?
5909 CULVIEW Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5909 CULVIEW Street pet-friendly?
No, 5909 CULVIEW Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 5909 CULVIEW Street offer parking?
Yes, 5909 CULVIEW Street offers parking.
Does 5909 CULVIEW Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5909 CULVIEW Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5909 CULVIEW Street have a pool?
No, 5909 CULVIEW Street does not have a pool.
Does 5909 CULVIEW Street have accessible units?
No, 5909 CULVIEW Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5909 CULVIEW Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5909 CULVIEW Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5909 CULVIEW Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5909 CULVIEW Street has units with air conditioning.
