5909 CULVIEW Street

Amenities

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. Culver Crest home available for rent with incredible ocean views! Also included is a detached bonus room that's perfect for a playroom, office or music studio. This house has been updated with several notable features. The kitchen contains custom English white oak cabinets, Wolf stainless steel range with six burners and a dishwasher. There is a Roku enabled 40" tv mounted in the living room (included with rental). Central air heat/ac and a powerful Jacuzzi tub in the bathroom. Top of the line Samsung washer/dryer is included. Huge front lawn and a fabulous deck view day or night. Walking distance to a top notch elementary school in Culver City School District. The total lot is approx 8,000 sq ft including a large back yard. There is an ADU (additional unit) on the property currently rented out to a single individual. It has a separate entrance and yard.