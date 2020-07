Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking pool

Spacious two bedroom two bath condo, 1,270 living SF - Spacious two bedroom, two bath condo, 1,270 living SF. Open floor plan to living room and dining area. Fireplace in living room, access to balcony from dining area. Complex features elevators, pool and gated under ground parking.



Unit includes refrigerator and stove.



Unit also features walk-in closet, everything is new, freshly painted in a great neighborhood.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5267289)