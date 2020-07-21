All apartments in Culver City
Culver City, CA
5650 Sumner Way, Unit 215
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

5650 Sumner Way, Unit 215

5650 N Summer Wy · No Longer Available
Location

5650 N Summer Wy, Culver City, CA 90230
Fox Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
parking
pool
Remodeled from top to bottom top floor bright condo with high ceilings, balcony and much more! - Spacious and bright completely remodeled top floor condo, no units above it, only one shared wall. Extra large living room with high ceilings and great balcony big enough for patio furniture. Dining room with chandelier. Remodeled kitchen comes with all new soft closing-smart storage cabinets, quartz counter-tops, high end electric range, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Hookups for side by side washer and dryer inside the unit. All bathrooms have been completely remodeled. All bedrooms are spacious, have high ceilings, large closets and over-sized windows. Home gets abundant natural light throughout. Unit comes with two side by side underground parking spaces. Water and trash are paid for. Sorry, no pets allowed. Condo complex offers gated access, community pool, clubhouse, elevator, community laundry and tranquil courtyard settings.

Distance to:
Westfield Mall -2,600 feet
Sony studios, new Amazon offices-2.5 miles
Centinela Hospital 3.1 miles
Playa vista 2.6 miles
Airport 3.3 miles
I-405 on ramp - 1.1 miles
Marina del Rey 3.3 miles
Slauson Ave. 0.6 miles
Fox Hills recreational park - 500 feet

************************************
Howard Management Group does not guarantee the accuracy of the information concerning the conditions or features of the property. Renter is advised to independently verify the accuracy of all information through personal inspection.
BRE ID NUMBER: 01521497

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3703946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5650 Sumner Way, Unit 215 have any available units?
5650 Sumner Way, Unit 215 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 5650 Sumner Way, Unit 215 have?
Some of 5650 Sumner Way, Unit 215's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5650 Sumner Way, Unit 215 currently offering any rent specials?
5650 Sumner Way, Unit 215 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5650 Sumner Way, Unit 215 pet-friendly?
No, 5650 Sumner Way, Unit 215 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 5650 Sumner Way, Unit 215 offer parking?
Yes, 5650 Sumner Way, Unit 215 offers parking.
Does 5650 Sumner Way, Unit 215 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5650 Sumner Way, Unit 215 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5650 Sumner Way, Unit 215 have a pool?
Yes, 5650 Sumner Way, Unit 215 has a pool.
Does 5650 Sumner Way, Unit 215 have accessible units?
No, 5650 Sumner Way, Unit 215 does not have accessible units.
Does 5650 Sumner Way, Unit 215 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5650 Sumner Way, Unit 215 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5650 Sumner Way, Unit 215 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5650 Sumner Way, Unit 215 does not have units with air conditioning.
