5650 Sumner Way, Unit 215

Remodeled from top to bottom top floor bright condo with high ceilings, balcony and much more! - Spacious and bright completely remodeled top floor condo, no units above it, only one shared wall. Extra large living room with high ceilings and great balcony big enough for patio furniture. Dining room with chandelier. Remodeled kitchen comes with all new soft closing-smart storage cabinets, quartz counter-tops, high end electric range, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Hookups for side by side washer and dryer inside the unit. All bathrooms have been completely remodeled. All bedrooms are spacious, have high ceilings, large closets and over-sized windows. Home gets abundant natural light throughout. Unit comes with two side by side underground parking spaces. Water and trash are paid for. Sorry, no pets allowed. Condo complex offers gated access, community pool, clubhouse, elevator, community laundry and tranquil courtyard settings.



Great location puts you close to great places.

Distance to:

Westfield Mall -2,600 feet

Sony studios, new Amazon offices-2.5 miles

Centinela Hospital 3.1 miles

Playa vista 2.6 miles

Airport 3.3 miles

I-405 on ramp - 1.1 miles

Marina del Rey 3.3 miles

Slauson Ave. 0.6 miles

Fox Hills recreational park - 500 feet



No Pets Allowed



