Last updated July 25 2019 at 11:27 AM

5203 RAINTREE Circle

5203 Raintree Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5203 Raintree Circle, Culver City, CA 90230
Jefferson

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
Beautiful 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom single-level condominium in the coveted Raintree Estates. With an open floor-plan and large, private balcony, this unit also affords central air/heat, hardwood and tile throughout, plantation shutters and two, dedicated parking spaces. The master bedroom also features a completely remodeled, en-suite bathroom along with dual closets, including a large, walk-in closet. The complexes amenities include a fitness center, pool, hot tub, club house, sauna, cominity laundry facility, along with a private lake, multiple clubhouses and park-like grounds. Basic cable and water are also included. Raintree is a gated community with 24/7 security personnel on duty and is centrally located in Culver City.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5203 RAINTREE Circle have any available units?
5203 RAINTREE Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 5203 RAINTREE Circle have?
Some of 5203 RAINTREE Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5203 RAINTREE Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5203 RAINTREE Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5203 RAINTREE Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5203 RAINTREE Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 5203 RAINTREE Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5203 RAINTREE Circle offers parking.
Does 5203 RAINTREE Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5203 RAINTREE Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5203 RAINTREE Circle have a pool?
Yes, 5203 RAINTREE Circle has a pool.
Does 5203 RAINTREE Circle have accessible units?
No, 5203 RAINTREE Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5203 RAINTREE Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5203 RAINTREE Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 5203 RAINTREE Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5203 RAINTREE Circle has units with air conditioning.
