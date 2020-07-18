5203 RAINTREE Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool hot tub sauna

Beautiful 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom single-level condominium in the coveted Raintree Estates. With an open floor-plan and large, private balcony, this unit also affords central air/heat, hardwood and tile throughout, plantation shutters and two, dedicated parking spaces. The master bedroom also features a completely remodeled, en-suite bathroom along with dual closets, including a large, walk-in closet. The complexes amenities include a fitness center, pool, hot tub, club house, sauna, cominity laundry facility, along with a private lake, multiple clubhouses and park-like grounds. Basic cable and water are also included. Raintree is a gated community with 24/7 security personnel on duty and is centrally located in Culver City.