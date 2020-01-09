4826 Hollow Corner Rd. #179

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool pet friendly

Beautiful 2-Bedroom 2-Full Baths Condo. - Lower in Complex, spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Full-Baths.



Spacious, with sparkling kitchen granite counter-tops and hardwood floors! Includes stove and dishwasher! Laundry On-site, private patio, plenty of closet space and two covered parking spaces.



Located within the gated Tara Hill community, lovely tree-lined paths, two community pools, children's play areas, and club house.



In the heart of Culver City off of Jefferson, around the corner from West LA College, Sony Studios, the Expo line, and shopping. Easy access to La Cienega Blvd and the 405 Fwy.



Small pets ok



Renters Insurance required.



No Pets Allowed



