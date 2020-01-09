All apartments in Culver City
4826 Hollow Corner Rd. #179

4826 Hollow Corner Road · No Longer Available
Location

4826 Hollow Corner Road, Culver City, CA 90230
Jefferson

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pet friendly
Beautiful 2-Bedroom 2-Full Baths Condo. - Lower in Complex, spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Full-Baths.

Spacious, with sparkling kitchen granite counter-tops and hardwood floors! Includes stove and dishwasher! Laundry On-site, private patio, plenty of closet space and two covered parking spaces.

Located within the gated Tara Hill community, lovely tree-lined paths, two community pools, children's play areas, and club house.

In the heart of Culver City off of Jefferson, around the corner from West LA College, Sony Studios, the Expo line, and shopping. Easy access to La Cienega Blvd and the 405 Fwy.

Small pets ok

Renters Insurance required.

For further information or to arrange a showing during business hours (8-5pm), please contact Manny Cardona at 310.481.0922 ext. 241- or email leasing@eglproperties.com.

After business hours, contact Merline Martinez via text 310.493.8710/ email mmartinez@eglproperties.com or Claudia at 310.922.0736 or email cmacias@eglproperties.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5165744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

