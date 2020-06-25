All apartments in Culver City
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:15 AM

4352 GLOBE Avenue

4352 Globe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4352 Globe Avenue, Culver City, CA 90230
Park West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
RARE opportunity to lease this lovely 3 bedrooms 1 1/2 bath home with a large open plan kitchen. Desirable Culver City Unified School district and close to popular downtown Culver City. Great walk score with many restaurants nearby. Attached two car garage, with laundry, utility sink and plenty of storage with direct access to the house. Solar panels make for a very economic electricity bill. Easy access to freeways and close access to La Ballona bike path. PLUS a bonus family room and great patio with comfortable seating.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4352 GLOBE Avenue have any available units?
4352 GLOBE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 4352 GLOBE Avenue have?
Some of 4352 GLOBE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4352 GLOBE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4352 GLOBE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4352 GLOBE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4352 GLOBE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 4352 GLOBE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4352 GLOBE Avenue offers parking.
Does 4352 GLOBE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4352 GLOBE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4352 GLOBE Avenue have a pool?
No, 4352 GLOBE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4352 GLOBE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4352 GLOBE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4352 GLOBE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4352 GLOBE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4352 GLOBE Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4352 GLOBE Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

