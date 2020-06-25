4352 GLOBE Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

RARE opportunity to lease this lovely 3 bedrooms 1 1/2 bath home with a large open plan kitchen. Desirable Culver City Unified School district and close to popular downtown Culver City. Great walk score with many restaurants nearby. Attached two car garage, with laundry, utility sink and plenty of storage with direct access to the house. Solar panels make for a very economic electricity bill. Easy access to freeways and close access to La Ballona bike path. PLUS a bonus family room and great patio with comfortable seating.