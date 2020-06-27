4242 LA SALLE Avenue

Amenities

Location, Location, Location! 3br + 2ba with backyard home in a very desirable neighborhood in the heart of Culver City. Close to Sony Studios, Downtown Culver City, schools and parks. Large living room with fireplace, patio and vaulted ceilings throughout the home. The master bedroom boasts a large master bath (w/ double vanity and bidet), private balcony and fireplace. The other two bedrooms share a large balcony. Nice peaceful neighborhood waiting for you to call it home. This is not a thru street, so there is minimal traffic. 2 parking spaces on the property. Laundry room with NEW washer and dryer. Schedule a showing now, because this won't last long. Vacant and easy to show.