All apartments in Culver City
Find more places like 4242 LA SALLE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Culver City, CA
/
4242 LA SALLE Avenue
Last updated October 9 2019 at 3:21 AM

4242 LA SALLE Avenue

4242 La Salle Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Culver City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4242 La Salle Avenue, Culver City, CA 90232
Park East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Location, Location, Location! 3br + 2ba with backyard home in a very desirable neighborhood in the heart of Culver City. Close to Sony Studios, Downtown Culver City, schools and parks. Large living room with fireplace, patio and vaulted ceilings throughout the home. The master bedroom boasts a large master bath (w/ double vanity and bidet), private balcony and fireplace. The other two bedrooms share a large balcony. Nice peaceful neighborhood waiting for you to call it home. This is not a thru street, so there is minimal traffic. 2 parking spaces on the property. Laundry room with NEW washer and dryer. Schedule a showing now, because this won't last long. Vacant and easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4242 LA SALLE Avenue have any available units?
4242 LA SALLE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 4242 LA SALLE Avenue have?
Some of 4242 LA SALLE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4242 LA SALLE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4242 LA SALLE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4242 LA SALLE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4242 LA SALLE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 4242 LA SALLE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4242 LA SALLE Avenue offers parking.
Does 4242 LA SALLE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4242 LA SALLE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4242 LA SALLE Avenue have a pool?
No, 4242 LA SALLE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4242 LA SALLE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4242 LA SALLE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4242 LA SALLE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4242 LA SALLE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4242 LA SALLE Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4242 LA SALLE Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harlow
9901 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
The Meadows Apartment Homes
6300 Green Valley Cir
Culver City, CA 90230
Upper Ivy
8809 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
Coda - Culver City
3833 Dunn Drive
Culver City, CA 90232
Haven
11924 West Washington Boulevard
Culver City, CA 90230
Access Culver City
8770 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232

Similar Pages

Culver City 1 BedroomsCulver City 2 Bedrooms
Culver City Apartments with Washer-DryerCulver City Dog Friendly Apartments
Culver City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CA
Carson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fox Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts