Last updated August 17 2019 at 12:26 PM

4240 MCCONNELL

4240 Mcconnell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4240 Mcconnell Avenue, Culver City, CA 90066
Culver-West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Adorable 1938 home for lease on a great block, offering 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with formal dining room. Quaint front porch and entryway with an original floor plan, including wood flooring throughout. An updated kitchen with Reverse Osmosis water system and all appliances, including stack laundry. Newer double pane windows and west facing with cool breezes. Huge grass yard with mature trees with nicely maintained landscape plus a 1 car garage for parking or storage. Come enjoy summer breezes, or stroll on a short walk west, to the Marina theaters and restaurants or head north to Washington Blvd. with new eateries, shops and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4240 MCCONNELL have any available units?
4240 MCCONNELL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 4240 MCCONNELL have?
Some of 4240 MCCONNELL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4240 MCCONNELL currently offering any rent specials?
4240 MCCONNELL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4240 MCCONNELL pet-friendly?
No, 4240 MCCONNELL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 4240 MCCONNELL offer parking?
Yes, 4240 MCCONNELL offers parking.
Does 4240 MCCONNELL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4240 MCCONNELL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4240 MCCONNELL have a pool?
No, 4240 MCCONNELL does not have a pool.
Does 4240 MCCONNELL have accessible units?
No, 4240 MCCONNELL does not have accessible units.
Does 4240 MCCONNELL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4240 MCCONNELL has units with dishwashers.
Does 4240 MCCONNELL have units with air conditioning?
No, 4240 MCCONNELL does not have units with air conditioning.
