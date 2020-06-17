All apartments in Culver City
4190 Commonwealth Ave

4190 Commonwealth Avenue · (310) 837-8555
Location

4190 Commonwealth Avenue, Culver City, CA 90232
Clarkdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4190 Commonwealth Ave · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cottage Style House - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath with 2 Car Garage in Culver City - Cottage Style Single Family Home, 3 Bedrooms 1 Bath, approx. 1000 sq/ft. Laminate floors through out. Large living room with dining room. Kitchen with an eat-in breakfast nook. Gas stove, refrigerator, and washer/dryer. Large linen closet for extra interior storage. Private gated backyard with 2 patio areas for outdoor living. 2 car garage included. Excellent Culver City Location! Walk to shops & restaurants. Steps away from the Culver City Green Belt for biking, running, and walking This is a non-smoking rental. Sorry, no pets. A 1 year Lease is required (no short term lease agreements).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4177946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4190 Commonwealth Ave have any available units?
4190 Commonwealth Ave has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4190 Commonwealth Ave have?
Some of 4190 Commonwealth Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4190 Commonwealth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4190 Commonwealth Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4190 Commonwealth Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4190 Commonwealth Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 4190 Commonwealth Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4190 Commonwealth Ave does offer parking.
Does 4190 Commonwealth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4190 Commonwealth Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4190 Commonwealth Ave have a pool?
No, 4190 Commonwealth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4190 Commonwealth Ave have accessible units?
No, 4190 Commonwealth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4190 Commonwealth Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4190 Commonwealth Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4190 Commonwealth Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4190 Commonwealth Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
