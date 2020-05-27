4144 BALDWIN Avenue

Amenities
Incredibly private home tucked away in the most desirable section of Carlson Park. Just steps to Jackson Market, and only a few short blocks to downtown Culver City. Huge vaulted ceilings highlight this light filled, open floor plan. 3 generously sized bedrooms + a beautifully finished bonus loft (large enough for a home office or 4th bed). The private master suite features a huge walk in closet, and separate bathtub / shower combo, as well as dual vanities. Stainless appliances, dual pained windows, energy certified roof, & CAT 5 wiring, were all installed to guarantee energy efficiency. This professionally landscaped and gated home sitting on a 6,750q ft lot will not last long.