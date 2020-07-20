All apartments in Culver City
Last updated July 15 2019 at 7:32 PM

4141 DUQUESNE Avenue

4141 Duquesne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4141 Duquesne Avenue, Culver City, CA 90232
Park East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Available for immediate move-in and can come furnished at no extra charge! This modern, industrial-style townhome features an open living/dining/kitchen with half bath and sliding glass doors overlooking the garden. Two ensuite bedrooms, including master suite with balcony, huge double-head shower, and walk-in closet. Second bedroom with a bathtub and TV. Huuuuuge private roof deck for outdoor dining and lounging, magical at sunset. Tranquil Zen garden with bonsai trees and koi pond, the perfect place for morning coffee, the enormous wind chime's music fills the home. Private garage parking. Perfect for anyone who wants to experience the best of LA without having to drive constantly, the townhome is ideally situated within a few blocks walk to great restaurants and bars, movie theater, outdoor activities, and so much more. Also a short walk to Sony and Culver studios. Can be rented furnished for an additional security deposit. 6 month minimum lease length. 1 year or more preferred

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4141 DUQUESNE Avenue have any available units?
4141 DUQUESNE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 4141 DUQUESNE Avenue have?
Some of 4141 DUQUESNE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4141 DUQUESNE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4141 DUQUESNE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4141 DUQUESNE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4141 DUQUESNE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 4141 DUQUESNE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4141 DUQUESNE Avenue offers parking.
Does 4141 DUQUESNE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4141 DUQUESNE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4141 DUQUESNE Avenue have a pool?
No, 4141 DUQUESNE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4141 DUQUESNE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4141 DUQUESNE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4141 DUQUESNE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4141 DUQUESNE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4141 DUQUESNE Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4141 DUQUESNE Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
