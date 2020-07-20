4141 DUQUESNE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage media room

Available for immediate move-in and can come furnished at no extra charge! This modern, industrial-style townhome features an open living/dining/kitchen with half bath and sliding glass doors overlooking the garden. Two ensuite bedrooms, including master suite with balcony, huge double-head shower, and walk-in closet. Second bedroom with a bathtub and TV. Huuuuuge private roof deck for outdoor dining and lounging, magical at sunset. Tranquil Zen garden with bonsai trees and koi pond, the perfect place for morning coffee, the enormous wind chime's music fills the home. Private garage parking. Perfect for anyone who wants to experience the best of LA without having to drive constantly, the townhome is ideally situated within a few blocks walk to great restaurants and bars, movie theater, outdoor activities, and so much more. Also a short walk to Sony and Culver studios. Can be rented furnished for an additional security deposit. 6 month minimum lease length. 1 year or more preferred