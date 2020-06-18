All apartments in Culver City
4001 COOGAN Circle

4001 Coogan Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4001 Coogan Circle, Culver City, CA 90232
Washington Culver

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Gorgeous home in prestigious "Studio Estates" with over 2,700 square feet. Three bedrooms, three bathrooms, vaulted ceilings throughout. Gated front patio leading to two story entry. Bright kitchen with breakfast eating area. Lots of cabinet and storage space. Pass-through opening to full size formal dining room. Custom appointed den with built in cabinets and counter bar and room for a wine fridge. Den opens to large family room with fireplace and cathedral ceiling. Huge master suite with extra closet space. Attached master bath. One of the largest lots in Studio Estates, with manicured gardens, perfect for entertaining. This a is a must see! This home is being rented unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4001 COOGAN Circle have any available units?
4001 COOGAN Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 4001 COOGAN Circle have?
Some of 4001 COOGAN Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4001 COOGAN Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4001 COOGAN Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4001 COOGAN Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4001 COOGAN Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 4001 COOGAN Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4001 COOGAN Circle offers parking.
Does 4001 COOGAN Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4001 COOGAN Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4001 COOGAN Circle have a pool?
No, 4001 COOGAN Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4001 COOGAN Circle have accessible units?
No, 4001 COOGAN Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4001 COOGAN Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4001 COOGAN Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 4001 COOGAN Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4001 COOGAN Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
