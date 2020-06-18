4001 COOGAN Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous home in prestigious "Studio Estates" with over 2,700 square feet. Three bedrooms, three bathrooms, vaulted ceilings throughout. Gated front patio leading to two story entry. Bright kitchen with breakfast eating area. Lots of cabinet and storage space. Pass-through opening to full size formal dining room. Custom appointed den with built in cabinets and counter bar and room for a wine fridge. Den opens to large family room with fireplace and cathedral ceiling. Huge master suite with extra closet space. Attached master bath. One of the largest lots in Studio Estates, with manicured gardens, perfect for entertaining. This a is a must see! This home is being rented unfurnished.