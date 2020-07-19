All apartments in Culver City
Find more places like 3827 Huron Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Culver City, CA
/
3827 Huron Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3827 Huron Avenue

3827 Huron Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Culver City
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3827 Huron Avenue, Culver City, CA 90232
Clarkdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Beautiful and immaculate newer spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome has its own enclosed 4 car garage. More storage in garage and in the unit than you can imagine. Located in a quiet neighborhood in Culver City, this townhome is minutes away from the 405 freeway and is about 5 minute drive to the restaurants and shops in the Culver City downtown area. Venice Beach is less than 2 miles away. The unit has about 1880 sq.ft. and an additional 940 sq.ft of Bonus space great for an exercise room, play area or man-cave. There is lovely light hardwood floors throughout, a separate dining room huge living room dual sided fireplace, lots of beautiful built-in storage and a private patio for BBQing. Kitchen has upgraded stainless steel appliances, Bosch dishwasher, beautiful granite counter tops and lots of cabinet space. The master has a spacious bathroom and walk in closet. There is WiFi hardwired throughout the entire home and the 4 car garage! This spacious near new townhome is rare in Culver City and is a Must See.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3827 Huron Avenue have any available units?
3827 Huron Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 3827 Huron Avenue have?
Some of 3827 Huron Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3827 Huron Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3827 Huron Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3827 Huron Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3827 Huron Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 3827 Huron Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3827 Huron Avenue offers parking.
Does 3827 Huron Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3827 Huron Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3827 Huron Avenue have a pool?
No, 3827 Huron Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3827 Huron Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3827 Huron Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3827 Huron Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3827 Huron Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3827 Huron Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3827 Huron Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Upper Ivy
8809 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
Harlow
9901 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
Haven
11924 West Washington Boulevard
Culver City, CA 90230
Access Culver City
8770 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
The Meadows Apartment Homes
6300 Green Valley Cir
Culver City, CA 90230
9301 Lucerne Ave
9301 Lucerne Avenue
Culver City, CA 90232
Coda - Culver City
3833 Dunn Drive
Culver City, CA 90232

Similar Pages

Culver City 1 BedroomsCulver City 2 Bedrooms
Culver City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCulver City Dog Friendly Apartments
Culver City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CA
San Dimas, CACerritos, CAMarina del Rey, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACovina, CAWestminster, CAHawthorne, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fox Hills
Washington Culver

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts