3827 Huron Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Beautiful and immaculate newer spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome has its own enclosed 4 car garage. More storage in garage and in the unit than you can imagine. Located in a quiet neighborhood in Culver City, this townhome is minutes away from the 405 freeway and is about 5 minute drive to the restaurants and shops in the Culver City downtown area. Venice Beach is less than 2 miles away. The unit has about 1880 sq.ft. and an additional 940 sq.ft of Bonus space great for an exercise room, play area or man-cave. There is lovely light hardwood floors throughout, a separate dining room huge living room dual sided fireplace, lots of beautiful built-in storage and a private patio for BBQing. Kitchen has upgraded stainless steel appliances, Bosch dishwasher, beautiful granite counter tops and lots of cabinet space. The master has a spacious bathroom and walk in closet. There is WiFi hardwired throughout the entire home and the 4 car garage! This spacious near new townhome is rare in Culver City and is a Must See.