3351 Caroline Ave

Amenities
Duplex in Culver City Arts Dictrict by Metrolink - Property Id: 52124
SPECIAL LEASE DISCOUNT UNTIL 1AUG2019
CATS OK - NO DOGS
Beautiful, Quiet & Safe Duplex Rental located in the "Culver City Art District", and only a few short blocks the Expo Access HUB Expo Line Metrolink Rail Station, very close to 10 & 405 Frwys. 1 block away from the Ballona Creek Bike Path that runs to the beach.
Great place for 1 or 2 people.
2 bedroom / 1 bath
Security next door 22/7, very secure location.
Picket fence w/private entrance, washer/dryer hookups.
Beautiful original refinished HARDWOOD floors.
Optional 1 or 2 year lease
Monthly Rent Price varies by number of occupants:
$2695 - 1 Occupant
$2795 - 2 Occupants
$3395 - 3 Occupants
$3695 - 4 Occupants
Appliances included (supplied without warranty):
Refrigerator
Gas Stove
Washer/Dryer
AC
Utilities included:
Water
Trash
QUIET TENANT(S) ONLY PLEASE - NO musical instruments
Cats OK - NO birds, NO DOGS,
additional deposit for pets.
Non-smokers only
Street parking by permit.
Deposits = 1st / Last / Security
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/52124p
Property Id 52124
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5013387)