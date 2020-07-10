All apartments in Culver City
3351 Caroline Ave
Last updated August 12 2019 at 1:27 PM

3351 Caroline Ave

3351 Caroline Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3351 Caroline Avenue, Culver City, CA 90232
McManus

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Duplex in Culver City Arts Dictrict by Metrolink - Property Id: 52124

SPECIAL LEASE DISCOUNT UNTIL 1AUG2019

CATS OK - NO DOGS
Beautiful, Quiet & Safe Duplex Rental located in the "Culver City Art District", and only a few short blocks the Expo Access HUB Expo Line Metrolink Rail Station, very close to 10 & 405 Frwys. 1 block away from the Ballona Creek Bike Path that runs to the beach.
Great place for 1 or 2 people.
2 bedroom / 1 bath
Security next door 22/7, very secure location.
Picket fence w/private entrance, washer/dryer hookups.
Beautiful original refinished HARDWOOD floors.

Optional 1 or 2 year lease
Monthly Rent Price varies by number of occupants:
$2695 - 1 Occupant
$2795 - 2 Occupants
$3395 - 3 Occupants
$3695 - 4 Occupants

Appliances included (supplied without warranty):
Refrigerator
Gas Stove
Washer/Dryer
AC

Utilities included:
Water
Trash

QUIET TENANT(S) ONLY PLEASE - NO musical instruments
Cats OK - NO birds, NO DOGS,
additional deposit for pets.
Non-smokers only
Street parking by permit.
Deposits = 1st / Last / Security
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/52124p
Property Id 52124

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5013387)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

