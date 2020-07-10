3351 Caroline Ave

Amenities

Duplex in Culver City Arts Dictrict by Metrolink - Property Id: 52124



SPECIAL LEASE DISCOUNT UNTIL 1AUG2019



CATS OK - NO DOGS

Beautiful, Quiet & Safe Duplex Rental located in the "Culver City Art District", and only a few short blocks the Expo Access HUB Expo Line Metrolink Rail Station, very close to 10 & 405 Frwys. 1 block away from the Ballona Creek Bike Path that runs to the beach.

Great place for 1 or 2 people.

2 bedroom / 1 bath

Security next door 22/7, very secure location.

Picket fence w/private entrance, washer/dryer hookups.

Beautiful original refinished HARDWOOD floors.



Optional 1 or 2 year lease

Monthly Rent Price varies by number of occupants:

$2695 - 1 Occupant

$2795 - 2 Occupants

$3395 - 3 Occupants

$3695 - 4 Occupants



Appliances included (supplied without warranty):

Refrigerator

Gas Stove

Washer/Dryer

AC



Utilities included:

Water

Trash



QUIET TENANT(S) ONLY PLEASE - NO musical instruments

Cats OK - NO birds, NO DOGS,

additional deposit for pets.

Non-smokers only

Street parking by permit.

Deposits = 1st / Last / Security

