Home
/
Culver City, CA
/
3345 HELMS Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

3345 HELMS Avenue

3345 Helms Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3345 Helms Avenue, Culver City, CA 90232
McManus

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
3345, 3345 1/2, 3347 Helms Avenue, larger upper unit is $3950, Pristine fully remodeled modern units in a 5 star Culver City Arts district location, half block form the Helms Bakery complex. Three 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom units each with 2 parking spaces, Brand new Carrara marble kitchens with deluxe appliances, washer dryer, new bathrooms, laminated wood floors, central heat and air-conditioning. Enjoy the best of Culver City in a small private complex with all the modern conveniences. Around the corner from the new Apple headquarters, close to public transportation, 5 minute walk to metro. Rare opportunity to be the first tenant after complete remodel, like new! 3 units available, Front units are approximately 900 sq ft and larger units approximately 1000 sq ft. 1 month free on a 2 year lease. Easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3345 HELMS Avenue have any available units?
3345 HELMS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 3345 HELMS Avenue have?
Some of 3345 HELMS Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3345 HELMS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3345 HELMS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3345 HELMS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3345 HELMS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 3345 HELMS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3345 HELMS Avenue offers parking.
Does 3345 HELMS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3345 HELMS Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3345 HELMS Avenue have a pool?
No, 3345 HELMS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3345 HELMS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3345 HELMS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3345 HELMS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3345 HELMS Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3345 HELMS Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3345 HELMS Avenue has units with air conditioning.

