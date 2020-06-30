3345 HELMS Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning

3345, 3345 1/2, 3347 Helms Avenue, larger upper unit is $3950, Pristine fully remodeled modern units in a 5 star Culver City Arts district location, half block form the Helms Bakery complex. Three 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom units each with 2 parking spaces, Brand new Carrara marble kitchens with deluxe appliances, washer dryer, new bathrooms, laminated wood floors, central heat and air-conditioning. Enjoy the best of Culver City in a small private complex with all the modern conveniences. Around the corner from the new Apple headquarters, close to public transportation, 5 minute walk to metro. Rare opportunity to be the first tenant after complete remodel, like new! 3 units available, Front units are approximately 900 sq ft and larger units approximately 1000 sq ft. 1 month free on a 2 year lease. Easy to show.