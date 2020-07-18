All apartments in Culver City
14309 Summertime Lane

14309 Summertime Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14309 Summertime Lane, Culver City, CA 90230
Jefferson

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
internet access
media room
sauna
yoga
Rarely available top floor, 1 Bdrm plus LOFT condo with cathedral ceilings, fireplace, and large balcony with tree-top views. Very bright & airy open living room and dining area overlooking balcony. Tastefully remodeled bathroom and kitchen with new stainless-steel appliances. Bdrm has a LARGE walk-in closet with built-in shelving and storage. Open loft has multiple uses - creative space, office, yoga, TV lounge, guest quarters. The loft has a built-in wall bed (Murphy Bed) for guests. Central A/C & heat. Located in the Lakeside Village Community with resort-like living. Complex well known for its lush grounds with pools & spas, club house, gym & sauna, BBQ gazebo, 3 pools, streams & lakes, ample guest parking, and security entry. 2-car tandem and covered parking spaces with extra storage. The top floor corner location gives extra privacy and serene views. Super convenient location, close to grocery stores, local restaurants and Downtown Culver City for all its hip shops and eats, movie theaters and entertainment venues. 1.5 miles from Sony Pictures and minutes from the freeway, beaches, and LAX. Rent includes water, trash, gas, basic internet and basic cable TV.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14309 Summertime Lane have any available units?
14309 Summertime Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 14309 Summertime Lane have?
Some of 14309 Summertime Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14309 Summertime Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14309 Summertime Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14309 Summertime Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14309 Summertime Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 14309 Summertime Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14309 Summertime Lane offers parking.
Does 14309 Summertime Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14309 Summertime Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14309 Summertime Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14309 Summertime Lane has a pool.
Does 14309 Summertime Lane have accessible units?
No, 14309 Summertime Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14309 Summertime Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14309 Summertime Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 14309 Summertime Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14309 Summertime Lane has units with air conditioning.
