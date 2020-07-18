14309 Summertime Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill guest parking internet access media room sauna yoga

Rarely available top floor, 1 Bdrm plus LOFT condo with cathedral ceilings, fireplace, and large balcony with tree-top views. Very bright & airy open living room and dining area overlooking balcony. Tastefully remodeled bathroom and kitchen with new stainless-steel appliances. Bdrm has a LARGE walk-in closet with built-in shelving and storage. Open loft has multiple uses - creative space, office, yoga, TV lounge, guest quarters. The loft has a built-in wall bed (Murphy Bed) for guests. Central A/C & heat. Located in the Lakeside Village Community with resort-like living. Complex well known for its lush grounds with pools & spas, club house, gym & sauna, BBQ gazebo, 3 pools, streams & lakes, ample guest parking, and security entry. 2-car tandem and covered parking spaces with extra storage. The top floor corner location gives extra privacy and serene views. Super convenient location, close to grocery stores, local restaurants and Downtown Culver City for all its hip shops and eats, movie theaters and entertainment venues. 1.5 miles from Sony Pictures and minutes from the freeway, beaches, and LAX. Rent includes water, trash, gas, basic internet and basic cable TV.