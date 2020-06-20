1311 Summertime Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking internet access sauna

***** AVAILABLE STARTING FIRST WEEK OF AUGUST *****



Beautifully upgraded one bedroom + loft / two full bath condo primely situated within one of Culver City’s most coveted condominium communities (Lakeside Village Condominiums @ Jefferson and Overland).



Open dining and living room with vaulted ceiling. Hardwood staircase leads up to loft.



Unit is on the top floor (3rd) with only one shared wall. 2 parking spaces (tandem) with direct elevator access, ample guest parking, on-site laundry, balcony/patio, gas fireplace. Unit includes electric stove, dishwasher, microwave, and fridge. Kitchen recently updated with new cabinetry and appliances. Unit also includes Smart Thermostat for central A/C & heating.



Key features/amenities included: Water, waste disposal, landscaping, gas, cable and high speed internet. Unit also includes storage space. Pet friendly.



Building/Property Amenities:

24/7 security guards Unit is on the top floor of a 3 story building with only one shared wall 2 parking spaces in underground garage Guest/additional parking available On-site laundry (each floor has dedicated washers & dryers) 3 pools 2 jacuzzis BBQs Clubhouse with 24-hr newly renovated gym and sauna Water, gas, cable, and internet included.



About the property: Lakeside Village is quiet, quaint, and very well-maintained living complex surrounded by lush grounds, gardens, and lake. Walking distance from Ralph’s grocery store, Starbucks, shopping, restaurants, and much more. Minutes from Bologna Creek bike path, Downtown Culver City and famous Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook. 2 miles from Metro Expo Line. Near: Silicon Beach, LAX, UCLA, Beach, 405 and 10 freeways, and Metro.