Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:21 AM

1311 Summertime Lane

1311 Summertime Lane · (323) 203-5622
Location

1311 Summertime Lane, Culver City, CA 90230
Jefferson

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 311, Building 1000 · Avail. Aug 2

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
internet access
sauna
***** AVAILABLE STARTING FIRST WEEK OF AUGUST *****

Beautifully upgraded one bedroom + loft / two full bath condo primely situated within one of Culver City’s most coveted condominium communities (Lakeside Village Condominiums @ Jefferson and Overland).

Open dining and living room with vaulted ceiling. Hardwood staircase leads up to loft.

Unit is on the top floor (3rd) with only one shared wall. 2 parking spaces (tandem) with direct elevator access, ample guest parking, on-site laundry, balcony/patio, gas fireplace. Unit includes electric stove, dishwasher, microwave, and fridge. Kitchen recently updated with new cabinetry and appliances. Unit also includes Smart Thermostat for central A/C & heating.

Key features/amenities included: Water, waste disposal, landscaping, gas, cable and high speed internet. Unit also includes storage space. Pet friendly.

Building/Property Amenities:
24/7 security guards Unit is on the top floor of a 3 story building with only one shared wall 2 parking spaces in underground garage Guest/additional parking available On-site laundry (each floor has dedicated washers & dryers) 3 pools 2 jacuzzis BBQs Clubhouse with 24-hr newly renovated gym and sauna Water, gas, cable, and internet included.

About the property: Lakeside Village is quiet, quaint, and very well-maintained living complex surrounded by lush grounds, gardens, and lake. Walking distance from Ralph’s grocery store, Starbucks, shopping, restaurants, and much more. Minutes from Bologna Creek bike path, Downtown Culver City and famous Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook. 2 miles from Metro Expo Line. Near: Silicon Beach, LAX, UCLA, Beach, 405 and 10 freeways, and Metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

