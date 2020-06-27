All apartments in Culver City
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:15 AM

12712 West WASHINGTON Boulevard

12712 Washington Place · No Longer Available
Location

12712 Washington Place, Culver City, CA 90066
Culver-West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
One of a kind and enormous Penthouse unit in this new building. With three large bedrooms plus an additional bonus room / loft bedroom and FIVE bathrooms, this penthouse is located in the heart of West Los Angeles. Sitting on 3,402 square feet, the unit includes 3 sprawling balconies offering expansive views of the Westside. Open layout with high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. The master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet as well as a master bathroom with twin sinks, a stand-alone bathtub, and a spacious walk-in shower. Bonus room included that could be used as an office, gaming room or a guest bedroom. Fully fitted kitchen with a brand new fridge, stove, dishwasher, and all new appliances. Washer and dryer in unit. Private underground 2 car garage offering extra storage space also included. The unit covers the entire top floor and the building has only 5 units and benefits from having an AWESOME coffee shop and a well being health center on the ground floor. A MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12712 West WASHINGTON Boulevard have any available units?
12712 West WASHINGTON Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 12712 West WASHINGTON Boulevard have?
Some of 12712 West WASHINGTON Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12712 West WASHINGTON Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
12712 West WASHINGTON Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12712 West WASHINGTON Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 12712 West WASHINGTON Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 12712 West WASHINGTON Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 12712 West WASHINGTON Boulevard offers parking.
Does 12712 West WASHINGTON Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12712 West WASHINGTON Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12712 West WASHINGTON Boulevard have a pool?
No, 12712 West WASHINGTON Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 12712 West WASHINGTON Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 12712 West WASHINGTON Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 12712 West WASHINGTON Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12712 West WASHINGTON Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 12712 West WASHINGTON Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 12712 West WASHINGTON Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

