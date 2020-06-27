12712 West WASHINGTON Boulevard

Amenities

One of a kind and enormous Penthouse unit in this new building. With three large bedrooms plus an additional bonus room / loft bedroom and FIVE bathrooms, this penthouse is located in the heart of West Los Angeles. Sitting on 3,402 square feet, the unit includes 3 sprawling balconies offering expansive views of the Westside. Open layout with high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. The master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet as well as a master bathroom with twin sinks, a stand-alone bathtub, and a spacious walk-in shower. Bonus room included that could be used as an office, gaming room or a guest bedroom. Fully fitted kitchen with a brand new fridge, stove, dishwasher, and all new appliances. Washer and dryer in unit. Private underground 2 car garage offering extra storage space also included. The unit covers the entire top floor and the building has only 5 units and benefits from having an AWESOME coffee shop and a well being health center on the ground floor. A MUST SEE!!