Home
/
Culver City, CA
/
11246 RUDMAN Drive
Last updated September 11 2019 at 3:24 AM

11246 RUDMAN Drive

11246 Rudman Drive · No Longer Available
Culver City
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balconies
Location

11246 Rudman Drive, Culver City, CA 90230
Blanco-Culver Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ice maker
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous home in the scenic Blanco Park neighborhood! Walk in to the sun-filled great room that boasts wonderful skylights and a stunning open concept. Chef's kitchen has been tastefully remodeled with top-tier appliances and ample counter space. Sliding pocket doors open to a magnificent backyard with fruit trees, and a covered patio - perfect for summer nights. This home is the perfect sanctuary in a terrific location. Close to everything Culver City has to offer. Minutes away from Playa Vista, Downtown Culver, and, of course, the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11246 RUDMAN Drive have any available units?
11246 RUDMAN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 11246 RUDMAN Drive have?
Some of 11246 RUDMAN Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11246 RUDMAN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11246 RUDMAN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11246 RUDMAN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11246 RUDMAN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 11246 RUDMAN Drive offer parking?
No, 11246 RUDMAN Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11246 RUDMAN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11246 RUDMAN Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11246 RUDMAN Drive have a pool?
No, 11246 RUDMAN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11246 RUDMAN Drive have accessible units?
No, 11246 RUDMAN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11246 RUDMAN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11246 RUDMAN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11246 RUDMAN Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11246 RUDMAN Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
