11246 RUDMAN Drive

Gorgeous home in the scenic Blanco Park neighborhood! Walk in to the sun-filled great room that boasts wonderful skylights and a stunning open concept. Chef's kitchen has been tastefully remodeled with top-tier appliances and ample counter space. Sliding pocket doors open to a magnificent backyard with fruit trees, and a covered patio - perfect for summer nights. This home is the perfect sanctuary in a terrific location. Close to everything Culver City has to offer. Minutes away from Playa Vista, Downtown Culver, and, of course, the beach!