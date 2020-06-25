11182 FAIRBANKS Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking garage tennis court

All dolled up and ready to lease! Owners just poured $50,000+ into upgrades including new central air/heat system, new flooring, freshly painted interior, new lighting, ceiling fans in all 3 bedrooms, new stove and dishwasher, upgraded landscaping, sleeved sewer line, etc. In addition to 3 bedrooms + 2 bathrooms, there is also a beautiful living room with large bay window plus Family Room with sliding glass doors that open to a very large private patio. The 2 car garage is attached with direct access into the house. This beautiful home with tons of storage space is located on a corner lot just 2 blocks from all Lindberg Park has to offer: basketball court, tennis court, baseball diamond, after school programs AND is a short distance to the bridge connecting you to award-winning Culver City Middle and High Schools. Note: fireplace is decorative only and is not usable.