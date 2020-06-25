All apartments in Culver City
Last updated January 19 2020 at 12:54 PM

11182 FAIRBANKS Way

11182 Fairbanks Way · No Longer Available
Location

11182 Fairbanks Way, Culver City, CA 90230
Studio Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
tennis court
All dolled up and ready to lease! Owners just poured $50,000+ into upgrades including new central air/heat system, new flooring, freshly painted interior, new lighting, ceiling fans in all 3 bedrooms, new stove and dishwasher, upgraded landscaping, sleeved sewer line, etc. In addition to 3 bedrooms + 2 bathrooms, there is also a beautiful living room with large bay window plus Family Room with sliding glass doors that open to a very large private patio. The 2 car garage is attached with direct access into the house. This beautiful home with tons of storage space is located on a corner lot just 2 blocks from all Lindberg Park has to offer: basketball court, tennis court, baseball diamond, after school programs AND is a short distance to the bridge connecting you to award-winning Culver City Middle and High Schools. Note: fireplace is decorative only and is not usable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11182 FAIRBANKS Way have any available units?
11182 FAIRBANKS Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 11182 FAIRBANKS Way have?
Some of 11182 FAIRBANKS Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11182 FAIRBANKS Way currently offering any rent specials?
11182 FAIRBANKS Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11182 FAIRBANKS Way pet-friendly?
No, 11182 FAIRBANKS Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 11182 FAIRBANKS Way offer parking?
Yes, 11182 FAIRBANKS Way offers parking.
Does 11182 FAIRBANKS Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11182 FAIRBANKS Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11182 FAIRBANKS Way have a pool?
No, 11182 FAIRBANKS Way does not have a pool.
Does 11182 FAIRBANKS Way have accessible units?
No, 11182 FAIRBANKS Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11182 FAIRBANKS Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11182 FAIRBANKS Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 11182 FAIRBANKS Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11182 FAIRBANKS Way has units with air conditioning.

