Culver City, CA
11131 Culver Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11131 Culver Boulevard

11131 Culver Boulevard · No Longer Available
Culver City
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Location

11131 Culver Boulevard, Culver City, CA 90230
Clarkdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
media room
Located in the highly-sought-after "Clarkdale" subdivision of Culver City, is this home - available for the first time in 15 years - on a corner lot, providing open spaces and options. Living is easy with short commute times to Downtown Culver, Santa Monica, Miracle Mile, and Playa Vista. This home is adjacent to Mar Vista, Del Rey, Silicone Beach and Palms. You will find supermarkets such as Vons, Wholefoods, and Costco at your fingertips. Perhaps, you prefer delivery from great restaurants? Perfect, you are blocks to Sage Bistro, Ramen Yamadaya, Cozy Inn, Tito Tacos.

As you approach your home, there is a front porch with sitting room for evening drinks or morning coffee and view of Ballona Creek Bike/Walking Path. Inside you will find a breakfast area and a fresh, clean kitchen with a new dishwasher as well as a refrigerator and stove provided for you. Large closets and original "Select & Better" hardwood floors in all hallways and bedrooms. The living room has space for over-sized furniture and 70 inch TVs. There is a full bathroom with airy window and two very comfortable additional bedrooms in the front part of the home. In the back part of the home, is The Master Bedroom with on-suite bathroom also includes a "Bonus Den" [!!!] and zen/inspiring brick fireplace --this space may be good for an office, media room, play room, or the ultimate "chill zone." Private, fenced patio in backyard for al fresco dining. Washer Dryer Included. 5 closets plus kitchen pantry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11131 Culver Boulevard have any available units?
11131 Culver Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 11131 Culver Boulevard have?
Some of 11131 Culver Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11131 Culver Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
11131 Culver Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11131 Culver Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 11131 Culver Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 11131 Culver Boulevard offer parking?
No, 11131 Culver Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 11131 Culver Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11131 Culver Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11131 Culver Boulevard have a pool?
No, 11131 Culver Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 11131 Culver Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 11131 Culver Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 11131 Culver Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11131 Culver Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 11131 Culver Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 11131 Culver Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
