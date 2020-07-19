11131 Culver Boulevard

Amenities

Located in the highly-sought-after "Clarkdale" subdivision of Culver City, is this home - available for the first time in 15 years - on a corner lot, providing open spaces and options. Living is easy with short commute times to Downtown Culver, Santa Monica, Miracle Mile, and Playa Vista. This home is adjacent to Mar Vista, Del Rey, Silicone Beach and Palms. You will find supermarkets such as Vons, Wholefoods, and Costco at your fingertips. Perhaps, you prefer delivery from great restaurants? Perfect, you are blocks to Sage Bistro, Ramen Yamadaya, Cozy Inn, Tito Tacos.



As you approach your home, there is a front porch with sitting room for evening drinks or morning coffee and view of Ballona Creek Bike/Walking Path. Inside you will find a breakfast area and a fresh, clean kitchen with a new dishwasher as well as a refrigerator and stove provided for you. Large closets and original "Select & Better" hardwood floors in all hallways and bedrooms. The living room has space for over-sized furniture and 70 inch TVs. There is a full bathroom with airy window and two very comfortable additional bedrooms in the front part of the home. In the back part of the home, is The Master Bedroom with on-suite bathroom also includes a "Bonus Den" [!!!] and zen/inspiring brick fireplace --this space may be good for an office, media room, play room, or the ultimate "chill zone." Private, fenced patio in backyard for al fresco dining. Washer Dryer Included. 5 closets plus kitchen pantry.