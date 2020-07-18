All apartments in Culver City
Find more places like 11121 Garfield Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Culver City, CA
/
11121 Garfield Avenue
Last updated September 11 2019 at 10:35 AM

11121 Garfield Avenue

11121 Garfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Culver City
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

11121 Garfield Avenue, Culver City, CA 90230
Park West

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Incredibly Charming & Bright 3BR2BA Home w/ Newly Remodeled Kitchen & Large Laundry Room & Detached 2-Car Garage 1 Block from School! - PROPERTY DETAILS:
* 3BR/2BA
* Large Lot
* Approx. 1,700 Sq Ft
* Detached 2-Car Garage w/ Large Driveway
* Rear Yard w/ Patio Area Ideal & Charming Front Porch & Yard
* Open & Bright Front Living Space w/ Fireplace
* Dining Nook
* Completely Remodeled Kitchen w/ New Cabinets, Quartz Countertops & All Stainless Appliances (Stove, Micro/Hood, Refrig & D/W)
* All Spacious Bright & Airy Bedrooms
* Bright & Spacious 1st Bedroom w/ Mirrored Wall Closet
* Spacious Full Bath in Hall
* Spacious Master w/ Direct Access to Rear Yard, Walk-Through Closet Area w/ Desk & Direct Access to Bath
* Beautiful Vintage Hardwood Floors Throughout & Tile (New Tile in Kitchen & Laundry Room)
* Great Neighborhood 100 Yards to School, Close to Parks, Shopping & Easy Freeway Access
* Large Detached Laundry Room w/ W/D Hook-Ups
* Gardener Included

***AVAILABLE NOW ***
SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

(RLNE5142045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11121 Garfield Avenue have any available units?
11121 Garfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 11121 Garfield Avenue have?
Some of 11121 Garfield Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11121 Garfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11121 Garfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11121 Garfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11121 Garfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 11121 Garfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11121 Garfield Avenue offers parking.
Does 11121 Garfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11121 Garfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11121 Garfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 11121 Garfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11121 Garfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11121 Garfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11121 Garfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11121 Garfield Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 11121 Garfield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11121 Garfield Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

9301 Lucerne Ave
9301 Lucerne Avenue
Culver City, CA 90232
Access Culver City
8770 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
Upper Ivy
8809 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
The Meadows Apartment Homes
6300 Green Valley Cir
Culver City, CA 90230
Harlow
9901 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
Haven
11924 West Washington Boulevard
Culver City, CA 90230
Coda - Culver City
3833 Dunn Drive
Culver City, CA 90232

Similar Pages

Culver City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCulver City 2 Bedroom Apartments
Culver City 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsCulver City Dog Friendly Apartments
Culver City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CA
San Dimas, CACerritos, CAMarina del Rey, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACovina, CAWestminster, CAHawthorne, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fox Hills
Washington Culver

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts