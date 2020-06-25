All apartments in Culver City
Find more places like 11113 CULVER.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Culver City, CA
/
11113 CULVER
Last updated March 22 2020 at 1:56 AM

11113 CULVER

11113 Culver Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Culver City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11113 Culver Boulevard, Culver City, CA 90230
Clarkdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fall in love with this superbly situated front unit in a darling duplex that personifies contemporary Culver City living. From the recently renovated kitchen with Caesarstone counters, designer tile backsplash and all appliances including a dishwasher and front loading washer and dryer, to the updated bath boasting trendy tile and vanity, this apartment home is a treat for the detail-minded renter. Gleaming wood floors, crown mouldings, and tasteful paint colors are but a few of the charming details, while new dual pane windows, plantation shutters, an abundance of closet space, and a shared 2-car garage add utility. The private yard features drought-tolerant specimen shrubs. Only seconds to downtown Culver City featuring phenomenal restaurants, boutiques, and entertainment. Pets okay with an additional security deposit. A wonderful place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11113 CULVER have any available units?
11113 CULVER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 11113 CULVER have?
Some of 11113 CULVER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11113 CULVER currently offering any rent specials?
11113 CULVER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11113 CULVER pet-friendly?
Yes, 11113 CULVER is pet friendly.
Does 11113 CULVER offer parking?
Yes, 11113 CULVER offers parking.
Does 11113 CULVER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11113 CULVER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11113 CULVER have a pool?
No, 11113 CULVER does not have a pool.
Does 11113 CULVER have accessible units?
No, 11113 CULVER does not have accessible units.
Does 11113 CULVER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11113 CULVER has units with dishwashers.
Does 11113 CULVER have units with air conditioning?
No, 11113 CULVER does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven
11924 West Washington Boulevard
Culver City, CA 90230
Harlow
9901 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
Coda - Culver City
3833 Dunn Drive
Culver City, CA 90232
Access Culver City
8770 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
Upper Ivy
8809 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
The Meadows Apartment Homes
6300 Green Valley Cir
Culver City, CA 90230

Similar Pages

Culver City 1 BedroomsCulver City 2 Bedrooms
Culver City Apartments with Washer-DryerCulver City Dog Friendly Apartments
Culver City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CA
Carson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fox Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts