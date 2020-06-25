11113 CULVER

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Fall in love with this superbly situated front unit in a darling duplex that personifies contemporary Culver City living. From the recently renovated kitchen with Caesarstone counters, designer tile backsplash and all appliances including a dishwasher and front loading washer and dryer, to the updated bath boasting trendy tile and vanity, this apartment home is a treat for the detail-minded renter. Gleaming wood floors, crown mouldings, and tasteful paint colors are but a few of the charming details, while new dual pane windows, plantation shutters, an abundance of closet space, and a shared 2-car garage add utility. The private yard features drought-tolerant specimen shrubs. Only seconds to downtown Culver City featuring phenomenal restaurants, boutiques, and entertainment. Pets okay with an additional security deposit. A wonderful place to call home!