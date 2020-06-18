All apartments in Culver City
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

11060 Culver Blvd

11060 Culver Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

11060 Culver Boulevard, Culver City, CA 90230
Park West

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3+2 Home in Trendy Culver City!! - Look no more! We have a beautifully updated gem in trendy and hip Culver City. This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home, has been updated with cherry wood floors and contemporary details throughout. As you enter, youll find a gracious sized living room with a fireplace and a kitchen stacked with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. A chefs dream with tons of counter space, gas range, microwave and dishwasher. The master suite features a walk-in closet plus an additional closet as well as two separate vanities and a shower/tub combo. The two other spacious bedrooms feature mirrored closets and natural light. The updated hall bath features a dual sink vanity, shower/tub combination. No need to worry about storage as the hallway has some additional space as well. Lushly landscaped, the backyard has large fruit bearing avocado tree and is an entertainers dream all while offering a serene and private feel. Two car garage. Close to the many restaurants and shops and parks in Culver City, Mar Vista area, less than 5 miles from the beach, and minutes to the 405 frwy.

Terms: Minimum one year lease term. No Pets Allowed. Security deposit is equal to 1 months rent on approved credit. Call us today to schedule a showing! 310-839-8970

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5482149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11060 Culver Blvd have any available units?
11060 Culver Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 11060 Culver Blvd have?
Some of 11060 Culver Blvd's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11060 Culver Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
11060 Culver Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11060 Culver Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 11060 Culver Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 11060 Culver Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 11060 Culver Blvd does offer parking.
Does 11060 Culver Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11060 Culver Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11060 Culver Blvd have a pool?
No, 11060 Culver Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 11060 Culver Blvd have accessible units?
No, 11060 Culver Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 11060 Culver Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11060 Culver Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 11060 Culver Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 11060 Culver Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
