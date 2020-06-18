11060 Culver Blvd

Amenities

Beautiful 3+2 Home in Trendy Culver City!! - Look no more! We have a beautifully updated gem in trendy and hip Culver City. This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home, has been updated with cherry wood floors and contemporary details throughout. As you enter, youll find a gracious sized living room with a fireplace and a kitchen stacked with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. A chefs dream with tons of counter space, gas range, microwave and dishwasher. The master suite features a walk-in closet plus an additional closet as well as two separate vanities and a shower/tub combo. The two other spacious bedrooms feature mirrored closets and natural light. The updated hall bath features a dual sink vanity, shower/tub combination. No need to worry about storage as the hallway has some additional space as well. Lushly landscaped, the backyard has large fruit bearing avocado tree and is an entertainers dream all while offering a serene and private feel. Two car garage. Close to the many restaurants and shops and parks in Culver City, Mar Vista area, less than 5 miles from the beach, and minutes to the 405 frwy.



Terms: Minimum one year lease term. No Pets Allowed. Security deposit is equal to 1 months rent on approved credit. Call us today to schedule a showing! 310-839-8970



