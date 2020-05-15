All apartments in Culver City
Find more places like 10906 Fairbanks Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Culver City, CA
/
10906 Fairbanks Way
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

10906 Fairbanks Way

10906 Fairbanks Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Culver City
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10906 Fairbanks Way, Culver City, CA 90230
Studio Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
10906 Fairbanks Way Available 09/13/19 Gorgeous House w/Hardwood Flrs+Remod Kit/Bathrm+Fab Backyard Near Lindberg Park - Please contact to tenants to schedule a viewing directly. Sarah @ 574-849-3420 or email: olson.s@mac.com

Be prepared to fall in love from the moment you see this picture perfect charmer in fantastic residential area of Culver City off of Jefferson and walking distance to schools and Lindberg Park playground and tennis courts!

This beautifully remodeled home on a large corner lot just underwent some upgrades like brand new energy efficient windows throughout. This fabulous home boasts a light filled living room with gorgeous hardwood floors and fireplace and is adjacent to the dining room with lots of windows. A beautiful updated kitchen has custom tile work, walk in pantry, refrigerator, and laundry hookups. The bathroom was previously remodeled with new double vanity sink, all new tile in tub and separate shower, and gorgeous new tile flooring adds to the finishing touches to this absolutely perfectly charming home. Backyard is quaintly landscaped with grassy area and brick patio area which make this the perfect retreat and great for entertaining. A detached two car garage with tons of additional storage and ample street parking as well. Tenant pays all utilities excluding gardener. No more than four (4) occupants will be accepted. Sorry no pets please.

Must have good credit with a minimum fico score of 650 or above, higher the better, and 3x the monthly rent in income. Once property is viewed in person with tenants, applications can be submitted via our website at www.rpmcalcoast.com

Please contact to tenants to schedule a viewing directly. Sarah @ 574-849-3420 or email: olson.s@mac.com - Tenant occupied until early-September. Desired move in date September 13, 2019.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5074853)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10906 Fairbanks Way have any available units?
10906 Fairbanks Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 10906 Fairbanks Way have?
Some of 10906 Fairbanks Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10906 Fairbanks Way currently offering any rent specials?
10906 Fairbanks Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10906 Fairbanks Way pet-friendly?
No, 10906 Fairbanks Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 10906 Fairbanks Way offer parking?
Yes, 10906 Fairbanks Way offers parking.
Does 10906 Fairbanks Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10906 Fairbanks Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10906 Fairbanks Way have a pool?
No, 10906 Fairbanks Way does not have a pool.
Does 10906 Fairbanks Way have accessible units?
No, 10906 Fairbanks Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10906 Fairbanks Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10906 Fairbanks Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10906 Fairbanks Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 10906 Fairbanks Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Meadows Apartment Homes
6300 Green Valley Cir
Culver City, CA 90230
9301 Lucerne Ave
9301 Lucerne Avenue
Culver City, CA 90232
Access Culver City
8770 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
Harlow
9901 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
Haven
11924 West Washington Boulevard
Culver City, CA 90230
Coda - Culver City
3833 Dunn Drive
Culver City, CA 90232
Upper Ivy
8809 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232

Similar Pages

Culver City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCulver City 2 Bedroom Apartments
Culver City 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsCulver City Dog Friendly Apartments
Culver City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CA
San Dimas, CACerritos, CAMarina del Rey, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACovina, CAWestminster, CAHawthorne, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fox Hills
Washington Culver

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts