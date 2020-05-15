Amenities

10906 Fairbanks Way Available 09/13/19 Gorgeous House w/Hardwood Flrs+Remod Kit/Bathrm+Fab Backyard Near Lindberg Park - Please contact to tenants to schedule a viewing directly. Sarah @ 574-849-3420 or email: olson.s@mac.com



Be prepared to fall in love from the moment you see this picture perfect charmer in fantastic residential area of Culver City off of Jefferson and walking distance to schools and Lindberg Park playground and tennis courts!



This beautifully remodeled home on a large corner lot just underwent some upgrades like brand new energy efficient windows throughout. This fabulous home boasts a light filled living room with gorgeous hardwood floors and fireplace and is adjacent to the dining room with lots of windows. A beautiful updated kitchen has custom tile work, walk in pantry, refrigerator, and laundry hookups. The bathroom was previously remodeled with new double vanity sink, all new tile in tub and separate shower, and gorgeous new tile flooring adds to the finishing touches to this absolutely perfectly charming home. Backyard is quaintly landscaped with grassy area and brick patio area which make this the perfect retreat and great for entertaining. A detached two car garage with tons of additional storage and ample street parking as well. Tenant pays all utilities excluding gardener. No more than four (4) occupants will be accepted. Sorry no pets please.



Must have good credit with a minimum fico score of 650 or above, higher the better, and 3x the monthly rent in income. Once property is viewed in person with tenants, applications can be submitted via our website at www.rpmcalcoast.com



Please contact to tenants to schedule a viewing directly. Sarah @ 574-849-3420 or email: olson.s@mac.com - Tenant occupied until early-September. Desired move in date September 13, 2019.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5074853)