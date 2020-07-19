All apartments in Culver City
Find more places like 10835 Jefferson Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Culver City, CA
/
10835 Jefferson Blvd.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10835 Jefferson Blvd.

10835 Jefferson Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Culver City
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10835 Jefferson Blvd, Culver City, CA 90230
Studio Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
10835 Jefferson Blvd. - 10835 Jefferson Blvd. Available 03/15/19 Completely Remodeled Unit In Culver City! - This unit is completely remodeled and includes stainless steel appliances, stackable washer and dryer, granite countertops, central AC and heat, and spacious bedrooms! This unit also includes a brand new tankless water heater!

Water and trash are paid and the unit includes a one car garage in addition to the separate parking space to the side. You must see this unit today before it's gone!

NO PETS

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3507087)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10835 Jefferson Blvd. have any available units?
10835 Jefferson Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 10835 Jefferson Blvd. have?
Some of 10835 Jefferson Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10835 Jefferson Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
10835 Jefferson Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10835 Jefferson Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 10835 Jefferson Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 10835 Jefferson Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 10835 Jefferson Blvd. offers parking.
Does 10835 Jefferson Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10835 Jefferson Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10835 Jefferson Blvd. have a pool?
No, 10835 Jefferson Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 10835 Jefferson Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 10835 Jefferson Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 10835 Jefferson Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10835 Jefferson Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10835 Jefferson Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10835 Jefferson Blvd. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coda - Culver City
3833 Dunn Drive
Culver City, CA 90232
The Meadows Apartment Homes
6300 Green Valley Cir
Culver City, CA 90230
Harlow
9901 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
Access Culver City
8770 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
Upper Ivy
8809 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
9301 Lucerne Ave
9301 Lucerne Avenue
Culver City, CA 90232
Haven
11924 West Washington Boulevard
Culver City, CA 90230

Similar Pages

Culver City 1 BedroomsCulver City 2 Bedrooms
Culver City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCulver City Dog Friendly Apartments
Culver City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CA
San Dimas, CACerritos, CAMarina del Rey, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACovina, CAWestminster, CAHawthorne, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fox Hills
Washington Culver

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts