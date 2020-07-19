Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

10835 Jefferson Blvd. - 10835 Jefferson Blvd. Available 03/15/19 Completely Remodeled Unit In Culver City! - This unit is completely remodeled and includes stainless steel appliances, stackable washer and dryer, granite countertops, central AC and heat, and spacious bedrooms! This unit also includes a brand new tankless water heater!



Water and trash are paid and the unit includes a one car garage in addition to the separate parking space to the side. You must see this unit today before it's gone!



NO PETS



(RLNE3507087)