10834 OREGON Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This charming Culver City remodeled Craftsman is located minutes from downtown, 3 miles from Playa Vista and even less to Sony Studios, shops, restaurants, and transportation. This 2 plus 1 bedroom and 2 bathroom house has an upgraded kitchen and bathrooms surrounded by a warm and inviting private patio with fruit trees in the backyard and a well manicured front yard. The back office/guest room has great storage and laundry in the same building with great storage. Central heat and air conditioning are provided with a mix of newer and vintage windows. Gorgeous tree-lined street with sidewalks to access the local fair and coveted Culver City schools. Apple, Facebook, and Amazon are minutes away.