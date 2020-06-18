All apartments in Culver City
Culver City, CA
10834 OREGON Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10834 OREGON Avenue

10834 Oregon Avenue · No Longer Available
Culver City
Location

10834 Oregon Avenue, Culver City, CA 90232
Washington Culver

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
This charming Culver City remodeled Craftsman is located minutes from downtown, 3 miles from Playa Vista and even less to Sony Studios, shops, restaurants, and transportation. This 2 plus 1 bedroom and 2 bathroom house has an upgraded kitchen and bathrooms surrounded by a warm and inviting private patio with fruit trees in the backyard and a well manicured front yard. The back office/guest room has great storage and laundry in the same building with great storage. Central heat and air conditioning are provided with a mix of newer and vintage windows. Gorgeous tree-lined street with sidewalks to access the local fair and coveted Culver City schools. Apple, Facebook, and Amazon are minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10834 OREGON Avenue have any available units?
10834 OREGON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 10834 OREGON Avenue have?
Some of 10834 OREGON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10834 OREGON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10834 OREGON Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10834 OREGON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10834 OREGON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 10834 OREGON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10834 OREGON Avenue does offer parking.
Does 10834 OREGON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10834 OREGON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10834 OREGON Avenue have a pool?
No, 10834 OREGON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10834 OREGON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10834 OREGON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10834 OREGON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10834 OREGON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 10834 OREGON Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10834 OREGON Avenue has units with air conditioning.
