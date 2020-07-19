All apartments in Culver City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10816 FLAXTON Street

10816 Flaxton Street · No Longer Available
Location

10816 Flaxton Street, Culver City, CA 90230
Blanco-Culver Crest

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning 3 BRD 2BATH home in the lower Culver Crest Neighborhood. Completely remodeled home features New Kitchen w/ Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances include Refrigerator, Stove & Microwave. Bamboo HW Floors, Newer Windows, Recessed lighting, Newer Carpet in BDR's. Custom Remodeled Bathrooms. PVT Master with Fireplace. Tank less water heater. 2 car garage with direct access to the house. Beautifully landscaped front & back. New forced heating/air system. Look no further, this is totally move-in condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10816 FLAXTON Street have any available units?
10816 FLAXTON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Culver City, CA.
What amenities does 10816 FLAXTON Street have?
Some of 10816 FLAXTON Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10816 FLAXTON Street currently offering any rent specials?
10816 FLAXTON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10816 FLAXTON Street pet-friendly?
No, 10816 FLAXTON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Culver City.
Does 10816 FLAXTON Street offer parking?
Yes, 10816 FLAXTON Street offers parking.
Does 10816 FLAXTON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10816 FLAXTON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10816 FLAXTON Street have a pool?
No, 10816 FLAXTON Street does not have a pool.
Does 10816 FLAXTON Street have accessible units?
No, 10816 FLAXTON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10816 FLAXTON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10816 FLAXTON Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 10816 FLAXTON Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10816 FLAXTON Street does not have units with air conditioning.
