10816 FLAXTON Street

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning 3 BRD 2BATH home in the lower Culver Crest Neighborhood. Completely remodeled home features New Kitchen w/ Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances include Refrigerator, Stove & Microwave. Bamboo HW Floors, Newer Windows, Recessed lighting, Newer Carpet in BDR's. Custom Remodeled Bathrooms. PVT Master with Fireplace. Tank less water heater. 2 car garage with direct access to the house. Beautifully landscaped front & back. New forced heating/air system. Look no further, this is totally move-in condition.