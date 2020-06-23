792 Leeward Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly new construction garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport fire pit parking garage internet access new construction

Newly Built 3 Bedroom Home for Lease in Costa Mesa - Located just minutes from the beach, this spectacular, newly constructed townhouse is ready for you to move in! 3 Bedroom, 4 baths (2 full and 2 half baths). This home features a two car garage as well as an additional carport space. Enjoy views of the mountains and beach from the rooftop deck. Rooftop gazebo, outdoor furniture and propane powered fire pit included! Nest doorbell cam/intercom and front door wifi enabled smart lock installed. Plus the community is zoned mixed-use so the ground level can be used for business or as an office! Available the first week of March. Don't miss an opportunity to live in this beautiful home in an ideal location!



(RLNE5513502)