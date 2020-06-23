All apartments in Costa Mesa
792 Leeward Way

792 Leeward Way · No Longer Available
Location

792 Leeward Way, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
fire pit
parking
garage
internet access
new construction
Newly Built 3 Bedroom Home for Lease in Costa Mesa - Located just minutes from the beach, this spectacular, newly constructed townhouse is ready for you to move in! 3 Bedroom, 4 baths (2 full and 2 half baths). This home features a two car garage as well as an additional carport space. Enjoy views of the mountains and beach from the rooftop deck. Rooftop gazebo, outdoor furniture and propane powered fire pit included! Nest doorbell cam/intercom and front door wifi enabled smart lock installed. Plus the community is zoned mixed-use so the ground level can be used for business or as an office! Available the first week of March. Don't miss an opportunity to live in this beautiful home in an ideal location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 792 Leeward Way have any available units?
792 Leeward Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 792 Leeward Way have?
Some of 792 Leeward Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 792 Leeward Way currently offering any rent specials?
792 Leeward Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 792 Leeward Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 792 Leeward Way is pet friendly.
Does 792 Leeward Way offer parking?
Yes, 792 Leeward Way offers parking.
Does 792 Leeward Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 792 Leeward Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 792 Leeward Way have a pool?
No, 792 Leeward Way does not have a pool.
Does 792 Leeward Way have accessible units?
No, 792 Leeward Way does not have accessible units.
Does 792 Leeward Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 792 Leeward Way does not have units with dishwashers.

