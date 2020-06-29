All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 683 W 17th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
683 W 17th Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

683 W 17th Street

683 W 17th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Westside Costa Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

683 W 17th St, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
dog park
air conditioning
bocce court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
dog park
bbq/grill
Brand new energy-efficient condo, never lived in, available for lease. Enjoy high ceilings, open concept living, and live/work space on the bottom level of the home. This contemporary home is energy efficient with foam insulation, dual low e widows, high efficiency HVAC, tankless hot water heater, and LED lighting throughout. Get to know your new neighbors at the community BBQ, dog run, bocce ball court, and fire-pits within the community. Located in the heart of Costa Mesa, the 17 West community allows easy access to restaurants, shopping, parks, and approximately one from the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 683 W 17th Street have any available units?
683 W 17th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 683 W 17th Street have?
Some of 683 W 17th Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and dog park. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 683 W 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
683 W 17th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 683 W 17th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 683 W 17th Street is pet friendly.
Does 683 W 17th Street offer parking?
No, 683 W 17th Street does not offer parking.
Does 683 W 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 683 W 17th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 683 W 17th Street have a pool?
No, 683 W 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 683 W 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 683 W 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 683 W 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 683 W 17th Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Sea Palms
1850 Whittier Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments
3400 Avenue of the Arts
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
La Costa
354 Avocado Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
eaves South Coast
555 Paularino Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Sea Pointe Villas
1380 Village Way
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Harbor at Mesa Verde
2700 Peterson Pl
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Missions At Back Bay
1330 Bristol St
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
1010 & 1016 Valencia St
1010 Valencia Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine