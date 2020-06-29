683 W 17th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court dog park bbq/grill

Brand new energy-efficient condo, never lived in, available for lease. Enjoy high ceilings, open concept living, and live/work space on the bottom level of the home. This contemporary home is energy efficient with foam insulation, dual low e widows, high efficiency HVAC, tankless hot water heater, and LED lighting throughout. Get to know your new neighbors at the community BBQ, dog run, bocce ball court, and fire-pits within the community. Located in the heart of Costa Mesa, the 17 West community allows easy access to restaurants, shopping, parks, and approximately one from the beach.