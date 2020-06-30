All apartments in Costa Mesa
654 W 18th Street
Last updated January 19 2020 at 2:37 AM

654 W 18th Street

654 West 18th Street · No Longer Available
Location

654 West 18th Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Contemporary loft lease in development near community center, shopping and beaches. Bright open floor plan with two bedrooms, two and one half baths, direct garage access and innovative energy efficient design. Cross ventilation, metal roofing, tankless water heater and dual pane clear anodized windows all reduce energy consumption. With granite counters, maple cabinetry a private patio for entertaining, this turnkey loft is ready to move into. Please contact Kevin Kubiak at 949.874.4706 for inquiries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 654 W 18th Street have any available units?
654 W 18th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 654 W 18th Street have?
Some of 654 W 18th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 654 W 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
654 W 18th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 654 W 18th Street pet-friendly?
No, 654 W 18th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 654 W 18th Street offer parking?
Yes, 654 W 18th Street offers parking.
Does 654 W 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 654 W 18th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 654 W 18th Street have a pool?
No, 654 W 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 654 W 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 654 W 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 654 W 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 654 W 18th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
