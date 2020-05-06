All apartments in Costa Mesa
643 Danube Way
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

643 Danube Way

643 Danube Way · No Longer Available
Location

643 Danube Way, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOOKS LIKE A MODEL. HIGHLY UPGRADED. ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS. This spacious 3 bedrooms 3 bathrooms home with a downstairs bedroom and bath has an amazing open floor plan featuring, large living room with soaring vaulted ceilings, lots of windows and a cozy fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar and breakfast nook area is upgraded with new maple cabinets, quartz countertops, all new stainless steel appliances and designer glass backsplash. Master bedroom with cathedral ceilings has 2 large mirrored closets and a dressing area. Bathrooms are upgraded with new vanities, quartz countertops, light fixtures, mirrors and designer ceramic tile flooring. Upgrades include: new interior and exterior paint, new kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops, new laminated wood flooring, carpet, baseboards, double pane sliding doors, landscaping, light fixtures, faucets and much more throughout. Low taxes and no Mello Roos. Walking distance to award winning George White elementary school and Chapparosa Park, running and hiking trails. Few minutes drive to beautiful Dana Point harbor and the beach. Close to shopping and dining. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 643 Danube Way have any available units?
643 Danube Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 643 Danube Way have?
Some of 643 Danube Way's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 643 Danube Way currently offering any rent specials?
643 Danube Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 643 Danube Way pet-friendly?
No, 643 Danube Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 643 Danube Way offer parking?
Yes, 643 Danube Way offers parking.
Does 643 Danube Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 643 Danube Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 643 Danube Way have a pool?
No, 643 Danube Way does not have a pool.
Does 643 Danube Way have accessible units?
No, 643 Danube Way does not have accessible units.
Does 643 Danube Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 643 Danube Way has units with dishwashers.
