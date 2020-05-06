643 Danube Way

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

LOOKS LIKE A MODEL. HIGHLY UPGRADED. ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS. This spacious 3 bedrooms 3 bathrooms home with a downstairs bedroom and bath has an amazing open floor plan featuring, large living room with soaring vaulted ceilings, lots of windows and a cozy fireplace. Gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar and breakfast nook area is upgraded with new maple cabinets, quartz countertops, all new stainless steel appliances and designer glass backsplash. Master bedroom with cathedral ceilings has 2 large mirrored closets and a dressing area. Bathrooms are upgraded with new vanities, quartz countertops, light fixtures, mirrors and designer ceramic tile flooring. Upgrades include: new interior and exterior paint, new kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops, new laminated wood flooring, carpet, baseboards, double pane sliding doors, landscaping, light fixtures, faucets and much more throughout. Low taxes and no Mello Roos. Walking distance to award winning George White elementary school and Chapparosa Park, running and hiking trails. Few minutes drive to beautiful Dana Point harbor and the beach. Close to shopping and dining. This is a must see!