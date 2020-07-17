All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

617 Cardiff Reef

617 Cardiff Reef · No Longer Available
Location

617 Cardiff Reef, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Band New Fantastic Detached Home at THE PLACE. This live/work home is fantastic, only 1 mile to the sandy beaches of Newport Beach. The possible commercial office on first floor has an ADA compliant bathroom and no steps to enter. The rest of the home has the finest amenities. Beautiful high quality waterproof beach wood laminate floors, Shaker-style white kitchen cabinets, quarts countertops, top of the line stainless steel appliances. Huge open concept floor plan give the kitchen / living room/ dining area a grand airy feel. The rooftop deck has the same open feel as it spans the entire footprint of the house and over looks Newport. Half the roof top is covered to create an incredible Southern California living space. This home has 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2 car direct access garage and is 2130 sqft. Everything was considered - laundry room is on the same level as all the bedrooms, recirculating hot water, locations to hang today's style of TV's . The master bedroom has a walk in closet, on suite bathroom with upgraded double sink and quartz counter tops and frameless glass shower enclosure. you are so close to Fasion Island, Hoag Hospital, and the Freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 Cardiff Reef have any available units?
617 Cardiff Reef doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 617 Cardiff Reef have?
Some of 617 Cardiff Reef's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 Cardiff Reef currently offering any rent specials?
617 Cardiff Reef is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 Cardiff Reef pet-friendly?
No, 617 Cardiff Reef is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 617 Cardiff Reef offer parking?
Yes, 617 Cardiff Reef offers parking.
Does 617 Cardiff Reef have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 Cardiff Reef does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 Cardiff Reef have a pool?
No, 617 Cardiff Reef does not have a pool.
Does 617 Cardiff Reef have accessible units?
No, 617 Cardiff Reef does not have accessible units.
Does 617 Cardiff Reef have units with dishwashers?
No, 617 Cardiff Reef does not have units with dishwashers.
