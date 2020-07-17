617 Cardiff Reef

Amenities

Band New Fantastic Detached Home at THE PLACE. This live/work home is fantastic, only 1 mile to the sandy beaches of Newport Beach. The possible commercial office on first floor has an ADA compliant bathroom and no steps to enter. The rest of the home has the finest amenities. Beautiful high quality waterproof beach wood laminate floors, Shaker-style white kitchen cabinets, quarts countertops, top of the line stainless steel appliances. Huge open concept floor plan give the kitchen / living room/ dining area a grand airy feel. The rooftop deck has the same open feel as it spans the entire footprint of the house and over looks Newport. Half the roof top is covered to create an incredible Southern California living space. This home has 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2 car direct access garage and is 2130 sqft. Everything was considered - laundry room is on the same level as all the bedrooms, recirculating hot water, locations to hang today's style of TV's . The master bedroom has a walk in closet, on suite bathroom with upgraded double sink and quartz counter tops and frameless glass shower enclosure. you are so close to Fasion Island, Hoag Hospital, and the Freeway.