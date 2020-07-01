412 Ford Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Great private unit with vaulted ceilings. 2 bedroom and 2 bathrooms. One off master bedroom enclosed and one off dining/kitchen area, fenced in patio. Beautiful exterior paint and landscaping. Washer and dryer (coin operated) shared by the 3 units. Only one attached wall. Unit B is back on right side of building. 1 carport parking space. Great location to walk to Triangle Square. Our requirements are a 600 minimum credit score, 2x the rent in income and a bank account that holds a minimum of 2x the rent. I will be showing the unit on Monday the 4th at 4pm, feel free to stop by! Contact Robert for details: 858 692 0039

