332 E. 16TH ST

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Rare 5 bedroom 3 bath Eastside Heights Costa Mesa - Incredible Value for the location, location! Live the Newport Beach Lifestyle without the big price tag with this highly desirable Eastside Heights 5 bedroom 3 bath home with 2 car attached garage on a large lot. This home is just South of the famous 17th St, walk to restaurants, shopping. Newport Heights Elementary only .5 mile and a 10 min walk! Bike to the beautiful beaches of Newport. For more information and to apply please go directly to our website www.lionproperties.com or Call Frankie @ 714-378-1418 Ext. 6



(RLNE5233990)