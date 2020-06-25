All apartments in Costa Mesa
332 E. 16TH ST
Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:12 AM

332 E. 16TH ST

332 East 16th Street · No Longer Available
Location

332 East 16th Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare 5 bedroom 3 bath Eastside Heights Costa Mesa - Incredible Value for the location, location! Live the Newport Beach Lifestyle without the big price tag with this highly desirable Eastside Heights 5 bedroom 3 bath home with 2 car attached garage on a large lot. This home is just South of the famous 17th St, walk to restaurants, shopping. Newport Heights Elementary only .5 mile and a 10 min walk! Bike to the beautiful beaches of Newport. For more information and to apply please go directly to our website www.lionproperties.com or Call Frankie @ 714-378-1418 Ext. 6

(RLNE5233990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 E. 16TH ST have any available units?
332 E. 16TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
Is 332 E. 16TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
332 E. 16TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 E. 16TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 332 E. 16TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 332 E. 16TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 332 E. 16TH ST offers parking.
Does 332 E. 16TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 332 E. 16TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 E. 16TH ST have a pool?
No, 332 E. 16TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 332 E. 16TH ST have accessible units?
No, 332 E. 16TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 332 E. 16TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 332 E. 16TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 332 E. 16TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 332 E. 16TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.

