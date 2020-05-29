3095 Yellowstone Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

To schedule a private showing, please contact Christine Donovan at 714-319-9751. This 3 bedroom, single story home with great curb appeal has a large yard. Imagine time spent relaxing on this front porch in a rocking chair while enjoying wonderful weather. Enter your new home through a beautiful Dutch door. The home has scraped ceilings and solatubes to let in lots of light. The dining area is located adjacent to and is open to the kitchen with a new slider to the backyard. Both bathrooms have been remodeled with new vanities and granite counter tops. There is a rain glass shower door in the master bathroom The backyard features large, mature trees along with a large lawn. Located near South Coast Plaza and conveniently close to freeways and restaurants.