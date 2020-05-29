All apartments in Costa Mesa
3095 Yellowstone Drive
Last updated June 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

3095 Yellowstone Drive

3095 Yellowstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3095 Yellowstone Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
To schedule a private showing, please contact Christine Donovan at 714-319-9751. This 3 bedroom, single story home with great curb appeal has a large yard. Imagine time spent relaxing on this front porch in a rocking chair while enjoying wonderful weather. Enter your new home through a beautiful Dutch door. The home has scraped ceilings and solatubes to let in lots of light. The dining area is located adjacent to and is open to the kitchen with a new slider to the backyard. Both bathrooms have been remodeled with new vanities and granite counter tops. There is a rain glass shower door in the master bathroom The backyard features large, mature trees along with a large lawn. Located near South Coast Plaza and conveniently close to freeways and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3095 Yellowstone Drive have any available units?
3095 Yellowstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
Is 3095 Yellowstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3095 Yellowstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3095 Yellowstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3095 Yellowstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 3095 Yellowstone Drive offer parking?
No, 3095 Yellowstone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3095 Yellowstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3095 Yellowstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3095 Yellowstone Drive have a pool?
No, 3095 Yellowstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3095 Yellowstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 3095 Yellowstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3095 Yellowstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3095 Yellowstone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3095 Yellowstone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3095 Yellowstone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
