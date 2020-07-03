All apartments in Costa Mesa
3037 Club House Circle

3037 Club House Cir · No Longer Available
Location

3037 Club House Cir, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Mesa Verde

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Welcome to Country Club living!

This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome spread out over 1,550 square feet boasts comfortable, easy living. Located next to the golf course and country club, this community is very quiet and well maintained. The unit itself boasts the best location in the complex as it's on the quietest street and sits on the middle of the inner courtyard where you will find the pool and hot tub. Recently renovated, this unit features, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, brand new oven, bamboo wood flooring, recessed lighting, and fresh paint throughout. Equipped with quiet high tech European HVAC units in each room, your utility costs can be greatly reduced since air conditioning can be turned on for localized use. Furthermore, this unit features a two-car attached garage with epoxy finished floors and your own washer and dryer. There is also a private patio that can be utilized as a barbeque and outdoor eating area.

Please inquire today for a virtual showing and further details.

Shorter term leases and month to month situations will be considered. Pets are welcome, with an additional pet fee.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3037 Club House Circle have any available units?
3037 Club House Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3037 Club House Circle have?
Some of 3037 Club House Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3037 Club House Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3037 Club House Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3037 Club House Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3037 Club House Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3037 Club House Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3037 Club House Circle offers parking.
Does 3037 Club House Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3037 Club House Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3037 Club House Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3037 Club House Circle has a pool.
Does 3037 Club House Circle have accessible units?
No, 3037 Club House Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3037 Club House Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3037 Club House Circle has units with dishwashers.

