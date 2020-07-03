3037 Club House Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Welcome to Country Club living!



This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome spread out over 1,550 square feet boasts comfortable, easy living. Located next to the golf course and country club, this community is very quiet and well maintained. The unit itself boasts the best location in the complex as it's on the quietest street and sits on the middle of the inner courtyard where you will find the pool and hot tub. Recently renovated, this unit features, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, brand new oven, bamboo wood flooring, recessed lighting, and fresh paint throughout. Equipped with quiet high tech European HVAC units in each room, your utility costs can be greatly reduced since air conditioning can be turned on for localized use. Furthermore, this unit features a two-car attached garage with epoxy finished floors and your own washer and dryer. There is also a private patio that can be utilized as a barbeque and outdoor eating area.



Please inquire today for a virtual showing and further details.



Shorter term leases and month to month situations will be considered. Pets are welcome, with an additional pet fee.

