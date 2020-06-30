All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:22 AM

2644 Elden Avenue

2644 Elden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2644 Elden Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath remodeled townhome in a small, quiet 6 unit development, and this one is the end unit! And it has AC and Solar Panel for great utility savings. Prime East Side Costa Mesa location, close to freeways, shops and restaurants, the Back Bay and the beach. Excellent schools close by. The spacious master suite has French Doors opening out to a balcony, plus two other bedrooms and laundry room with included Washer/Dryer on second floor.
Home is vacant. Please call Robin for access 949-230-0550
They will consider pets with additional deposit
Access is only with a face shield and signing the PEAD disclosure. Safety precautions must be adhered to.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2644 Elden Avenue have any available units?
2644 Elden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2644 Elden Avenue have?
Some of 2644 Elden Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2644 Elden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2644 Elden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2644 Elden Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2644 Elden Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2644 Elden Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2644 Elden Avenue offers parking.
Does 2644 Elden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2644 Elden Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2644 Elden Avenue have a pool?
No, 2644 Elden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2644 Elden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2644 Elden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2644 Elden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2644 Elden Avenue has units with dishwashers.

