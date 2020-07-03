All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:56 PM

2544 Westminster Avenue

2544 Westminster Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2544 Westminster Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Located on a beautiful tree-lined street in East Side Costa Mesa. Great streets, great neighbors and neighborhood. This home has recently undergone a massive remodel. Bamboo flooring, recessed lighting, updated windows, and french doors. Granite in the kitchen and remodeled baths. Very light and bright throughout. There is an attached bonus room as well as a detached structure that would easily work as an office or 4th bedroom. Some very good photos of the property are available upon request. Owner will consider pets. This is a true gem awaiting a new family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2544 Westminster Avenue have any available units?
2544 Westminster Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2544 Westminster Avenue have?
Some of 2544 Westminster Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2544 Westminster Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2544 Westminster Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2544 Westminster Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2544 Westminster Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2544 Westminster Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2544 Westminster Avenue offers parking.
Does 2544 Westminster Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2544 Westminster Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2544 Westminster Avenue have a pool?
No, 2544 Westminster Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2544 Westminster Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2544 Westminster Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2544 Westminster Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2544 Westminster Avenue has units with dishwashers.
