2476 Santa Ana Avenue

Amenities
Absolutely gorgeous, COMPLETELY remodeled, upgraded Eastside Townhouse is STUNNING, with modern architectural design features are masterfully incorporated into this beautiful light & bright home with an open concept floor plan,includes laminate hardwood floors,granite counters,vaulted ceilings,recessed lighting,crown & base moldings, wainscoting throughout. Step into a luxurious living room w/vaulted ceilings,tone fireplace,bay window w/shutters. Breathtaking kitchen features Kitchenaid Stainless steel appliances,custom white shaker cabinetry w/pull-outs,granite counters,subway tile backsplash,farm sink w/top of the line faucets. The dining area adjacent to the kitchen opens up to the living room,w/newer sliding glass door which leads out to a spacious patio deck. Customized downstairs bathroom includes white cabinets & porcelain tile floor. TWO Oversized Master Bedrooms w/vaulted ceilings,bay windows,mirrored closet doors,recessed lighting,ceiling fan,hardwood laminate floors, built-in niche in guest bedroom.Master bathroom has beautiful porcelain tile floors, granite counters,white cabinetry,dual kohler sinks,custom tiled shower w/pebble tile floor,built-in sitting area w/3 way custom mirrors. Guest bathroom has custom white cabinets,granite counters,kohler sink,tub w/white tiled shower & porcelain tile floors. Two car attached garage finished w/epoxy floor. Award Winning Newport Harbor area schools. Close to the beach, shopping, dining, park,library & Back Bay access.