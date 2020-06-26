2476 Santa Ana Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely gorgeous, COMPLETELY remodeled, upgraded Eastside Townhouse is STUNNING, with modern architectural design features are masterfully incorporated into this beautiful light & bright home with an open concept floor plan,includes laminate hardwood floors,granite counters,vaulted ceilings,recessed lighting,crown & base moldings, wainscoting throughout. Step into a luxurious living room w/vaulted ceilings,tone fireplace,bay window w/shutters. Breathtaking kitchen features Kitchenaid Stainless steel appliances,custom white shaker cabinetry w/pull-outs,granite counters,subway tile backsplash,farm sink w/top of the line faucets. The dining area adjacent to the kitchen opens up to the living room,w/newer sliding glass door which leads out to a spacious patio deck. Customized downstairs bathroom includes white cabinets & porcelain tile floor. TWO Oversized Master Bedrooms w/vaulted ceilings,bay windows,mirrored closet doors,recessed lighting,ceiling fan,hardwood laminate floors, built-in niche in guest bedroom.Master bathroom has beautiful porcelain tile floors, granite counters,white cabinetry,dual kohler sinks,custom tiled shower w/pebble tile floor,built-in sitting area w/3 way custom mirrors. Guest bathroom has custom white cabinets,granite counters,kohler sink,tub w/white tiled shower & porcelain tile floors. Two car attached garage finished w/epoxy floor. Award Winning Newport Harbor area schools. Close to the beach, shopping, dining, park,library & Back Bay access.