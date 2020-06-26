All apartments in Costa Mesa
2476 Santa Ana Avenue

2476 Santa Ana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2476 Santa Ana Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely gorgeous, COMPLETELY remodeled, upgraded Eastside Townhouse is STUNNING, with modern architectural design features are masterfully incorporated into this beautiful light & bright home with an open concept floor plan,includes laminate hardwood floors,granite counters,vaulted ceilings,recessed lighting,crown & base moldings, wainscoting throughout. Step into a luxurious living room w/vaulted ceilings,tone fireplace,bay window w/shutters. Breathtaking kitchen features Kitchenaid Stainless steel appliances,custom white shaker cabinetry w/pull-outs,granite counters,subway tile backsplash,farm sink w/top of the line faucets. The dining area adjacent to the kitchen opens up to the living room,w/newer sliding glass door which leads out to a spacious patio deck. Customized downstairs bathroom includes white cabinets & porcelain tile floor. TWO Oversized Master Bedrooms w/vaulted ceilings,bay windows,mirrored closet doors,recessed lighting,ceiling fan,hardwood laminate floors, built-in niche in guest bedroom.Master bathroom has beautiful porcelain tile floors, granite counters,white cabinetry,dual kohler sinks,custom tiled shower w/pebble tile floor,built-in sitting area w/3 way custom mirrors. Guest bathroom has custom white cabinets,granite counters,kohler sink,tub w/white tiled shower & porcelain tile floors. Two car attached garage finished w/epoxy floor. Award Winning Newport Harbor area schools. Close to the beach, shopping, dining, park,library & Back Bay access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2476 Santa Ana Avenue have any available units?
2476 Santa Ana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2476 Santa Ana Avenue have?
Some of 2476 Santa Ana Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2476 Santa Ana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2476 Santa Ana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2476 Santa Ana Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2476 Santa Ana Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 2476 Santa Ana Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2476 Santa Ana Avenue offers parking.
Does 2476 Santa Ana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2476 Santa Ana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2476 Santa Ana Avenue have a pool?
No, 2476 Santa Ana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2476 Santa Ana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2476 Santa Ana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2476 Santa Ana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2476 Santa Ana Avenue has units with dishwashers.
