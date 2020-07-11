Amenities
$1500 1st Months Rent! Large 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Lower Unit With Living Room With Tile Flooring, Separate Dining, Ceiling Fan, Kitchen With Newer Cabinets, Stove, Tile Counter Tops, Breakfast Bar, Vertical Blinds, Bedrooms With Pergo Flooring, Mirror Closet Doors, Patio, Assign Parking Space, Near Park, School, And Shops. HUD NO
2267 Pomona Ave #B
Rental Terms
Rent: $2,050
Application Fee: $30
Security Deposit: $1,500
Available Now
Pet Policy
Cats not allowed
Dogs not allowed