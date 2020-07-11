All apartments in Costa Mesa
Last updated May 21 2019 at 8:53 AM

2267 Pomona Ave

2267 Pomona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2267 Pomona Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Westside Costa Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$1500 1st Months Rent! Large 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Lower Unit

$1500 1st Months Rent! Large 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Lower Unit With Living Room With Tile Flooring, Separate Dining, Ceiling Fan, Kitchen With Newer Cabinets, Stove, Tile Counter Tops, Breakfast Bar, Vertical Blinds, Bedrooms With Pergo Flooring, Mirror Closet Doors, Patio, Assign Parking Space, Near Park, School, And Shops. HUD NO

2267 Pomona Ave #B
pet no

Amenities

Large 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Lower Unit With Living Room With Tile Flooring
Separate Dining
Ceiling Fan
Kitchen With Newer Cabinets
Stove
Tile Counter Tops
Breakfast Bar
Vertical Blinds
Bedrooms With Pergo Flooring
Mirror Closet Doors
Patio
Assign Parking Space
Near Park
School

Rental Terms

Rent: $2,050
Application Fee: $30
Security Deposit: $1,500
Available Now

Pet Policy

Cats not allowed
Dogs not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2267 Pomona Ave have any available units?
2267 Pomona Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2267 Pomona Ave have?
Some of 2267 Pomona Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2267 Pomona Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2267 Pomona Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2267 Pomona Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2267 Pomona Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2267 Pomona Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2267 Pomona Ave offers parking.
Does 2267 Pomona Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2267 Pomona Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2267 Pomona Ave have a pool?
No, 2267 Pomona Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2267 Pomona Ave have accessible units?
No, 2267 Pomona Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2267 Pomona Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2267 Pomona Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
