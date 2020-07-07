2241 Orange Avenue

Amenities

Brand New Everything!! It’s refreshing to see a place for rent that’s this nicely done. This one has brand new flooring, brand new kitchen and baths, new HVAC and Air Conditioning, All new windows, new water heater, new LED recessed lights, new ceiling fans in all bedrooms, new custom designed glass staircase railing, new landscaping, new appliances and more. Thoughtful and spacious layout with lots of storage, and lots of natural light. Center Island kitchen has soft close high-end cabinets and a built-in desk area and wet bar in kitchen too. Pet friendly with a doggy door to the spacious yard. 2 car garage. Rent includes brand new appliances: washer/dryer, fridge, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. Located in Eastside Costa Mesa close to 17th Street shopping/dining, great schools, the Newport Beach Back Bay and more!