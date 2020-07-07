All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 2241 Orange Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
2241 Orange Avenue
Last updated October 30 2019 at 9:03 AM

2241 Orange Avenue

2241 Orange Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Eastside Costa Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2241 Orange Avenue, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Brand New Everything!! It’s refreshing to see a place for rent that’s this nicely done. This one has brand new flooring, brand new kitchen and baths, new HVAC and Air Conditioning, All new windows, new water heater, new LED recessed lights, new ceiling fans in all bedrooms, new custom designed glass staircase railing, new landscaping, new appliances and more. Thoughtful and spacious layout with lots of storage, and lots of natural light. Center Island kitchen has soft close high-end cabinets and a built-in desk area and wet bar in kitchen too. Pet friendly with a doggy door to the spacious yard. 2 car garage. Rent includes brand new appliances: washer/dryer, fridge, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. Located in Eastside Costa Mesa close to 17th Street shopping/dining, great schools, the Newport Beach Back Bay and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2241 Orange Avenue have any available units?
2241 Orange Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2241 Orange Avenue have?
Some of 2241 Orange Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2241 Orange Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2241 Orange Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2241 Orange Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2241 Orange Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2241 Orange Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2241 Orange Avenue offers parking.
Does 2241 Orange Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2241 Orange Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2241 Orange Avenue have a pool?
No, 2241 Orange Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2241 Orange Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2241 Orange Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2241 Orange Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2241 Orange Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ava Newport
1765 Santa Ana Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Camden Martinique
2855 Pinecreek Dr
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Mediterranean Village Costa Mesa
2400 Harbor Blvd
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Newport 18th
147 East 18th Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Sea Pointe Villas
1380 Village Way
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Baywind
151 E 21st St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
1010 & 1016 Valencia St
1010 Valencia Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
580 Anton
580 Anton Boulevard
Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine