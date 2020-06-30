All apartments in Costa Mesa
219 E 16th Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 6:25 AM

219 E 16th Street

219 East 16th Street · No Longer Available
Location

219 East 16th Street, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Amazing home at the end of a private cul-de-sac located in East Side Heights. Gorgeous 4 bedroom home with an additional loft or office space and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Downstairs has a large kitchen that opens up to a family room with a fireplace as well as a separate entry and living room. Hardwood floors throughout the downstairs and gorgeous stone in the kitchen. The upstairs features hardwood floors and new carpet in all of the bedrooms. An upstairs laundry room which has its own washer and dryer. The large master suite has an enormous walk-in closet and double vanities in the bathroom. Brand new paint throughout the entire home, central air and to top it off, a three-car garage!!!! This home is spectacular and in the best location of East Side Heights!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 E 16th Street have any available units?
219 E 16th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 219 E 16th Street have?
Some of 219 E 16th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 E 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
219 E 16th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 E 16th Street pet-friendly?
No, 219 E 16th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 219 E 16th Street offer parking?
Yes, 219 E 16th Street offers parking.
Does 219 E 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 219 E 16th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 E 16th Street have a pool?
No, 219 E 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 219 E 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 219 E 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 219 E 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 E 16th Street has units with dishwashers.

