219 E 16th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Amazing home at the end of a private cul-de-sac located in East Side Heights. Gorgeous 4 bedroom home with an additional loft or office space and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Downstairs has a large kitchen that opens up to a family room with a fireplace as well as a separate entry and living room. Hardwood floors throughout the downstairs and gorgeous stone in the kitchen. The upstairs features hardwood floors and new carpet in all of the bedrooms. An upstairs laundry room which has its own washer and dryer. The large master suite has an enormous walk-in closet and double vanities in the bathroom. Brand new paint throughout the entire home, central air and to top it off, a three-car garage!!!! This home is spectacular and in the best location of East Side Heights!!!!