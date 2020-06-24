2162 Rural Lane

Amenities

Completely Remodeled, Modern and Sleek, Stylishly Upgraded, Ideally Located on a Highly Desirable Corner Lot with a Spa in Large Private Backyard ! Light and Bright Open Concept Floorplan, Numerous Upgrades and Improvements including Gorgeous Laminate Floors Throughout, New Paint Inside and Out, Recessed Lighting, Modern Stone Fireplace, Plantation Shutters, New Windows, New HVAC System with AC, Newly Remodeled Bathrooms and Bedrooms and more! The Kitchen is a Work of Art, with New White Shaker Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, a Gorgeous Glass Tile Backsplash, High End Appliances, Double Ovens, 36” Gas Cooktop, Sleek Range Hood, New Fixtures and Hardware, Skylight, New Wine Cooler, Reverse Osmosis Water Filter, and a Highly-Prized Breakfast Bar. Computer Nook/Office/ Homework Area conveniently located in the kitchen area, a Wet Bar in the Family Room, and an Indoor Laundry Area. Expansive Master Suite with a Spectacular Master Bath with New Tile Floors, Custom Tile Work, Granite Topped Dual Vanity, Modern Sinks and Fixtures, Framed Vanity Mirrors, New Custom Lighting, Oval Soaking Tub and a Separate Shower with Frameless Glass Enclosure. New Landscaping Front and Back including a New Irrigation System New Artificial Turf and New Modern Privacy Fencing, create a private setting in the Spacious Backyard. Walking distance to schools, shopping, parks, recreation, and just minutes from local Beaches.