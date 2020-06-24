All apartments in Costa Mesa
Find more places like 2162 Rural Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Costa Mesa, CA
/
2162 Rural Lane
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:50 AM

2162 Rural Lane

2162 Rural Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Costa Mesa
See all
Eastside Costa Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2162 Rural Lane, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Eastside Costa Mesa

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Completely Remodeled, Modern and Sleek, Stylishly Upgraded, Ideally Located on a Highly Desirable Corner Lot with a Spa in Large Private Backyard ! Light and Bright Open Concept Floorplan, Numerous Upgrades and Improvements including Gorgeous Laminate Floors Throughout, New Paint Inside and Out, Recessed Lighting, Modern Stone Fireplace, Plantation Shutters, New Windows, New HVAC System with AC, Newly Remodeled Bathrooms and Bedrooms and more! The Kitchen is a Work of Art, with New White Shaker Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, a Gorgeous Glass Tile Backsplash, High End Appliances, Double Ovens, 36” Gas Cooktop, Sleek Range Hood, New Fixtures and Hardware, Skylight, New Wine Cooler, Reverse Osmosis Water Filter, and a Highly-Prized Breakfast Bar. Computer Nook/Office/ Homework Area conveniently located in the kitchen area, a Wet Bar in the Family Room, and an Indoor Laundry Area. Expansive Master Suite with a Spectacular Master Bath with New Tile Floors, Custom Tile Work, Granite Topped Dual Vanity, Modern Sinks and Fixtures, Framed Vanity Mirrors, New Custom Lighting, Oval Soaking Tub and a Separate Shower with Frameless Glass Enclosure. New Landscaping Front and Back including a New Irrigation System New Artificial Turf and New Modern Privacy Fencing, create a private setting in the Spacious Backyard. Walking distance to schools, shopping, parks, recreation, and just minutes from local Beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2162 Rural Lane have any available units?
2162 Rural Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Costa Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in Costa Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Costa Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2162 Rural Lane have?
Some of 2162 Rural Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2162 Rural Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2162 Rural Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2162 Rural Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2162 Rural Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Costa Mesa.
Does 2162 Rural Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2162 Rural Lane offers parking.
Does 2162 Rural Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2162 Rural Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2162 Rural Lane have a pool?
No, 2162 Rural Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2162 Rural Lane have accessible units?
No, 2162 Rural Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2162 Rural Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2162 Rural Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ava Newport
1765 Santa Ana Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
3400 Avenue of the Arts Apartments
3400 Avenue of the Arts
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Mediterranean Village Costa Mesa
2400 Harbor Blvd
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Monrovia
1819 Monrovia Avenue
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
Plaza Townhomes
811 Paularino Avenue
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Blue Sol
421 Bernard St
Costa Mesa, CA 92627
The Villages at South Coast
845 Paularino Ave
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
27 Seventy Five Mesa Verde
2775 Mesa Verde Dr E
Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Similar Pages

Costa Mesa 1 BedroomsCosta Mesa 2 Bedrooms
Costa Mesa Apartments with ParkingCosta Mesa Pet Friendly Places
Costa Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Costa MesaWestside Costa Mesa
Eastside Costa Mesa

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Coast CollegeVanguard University of Southern California
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Irvine